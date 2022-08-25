Read full article on original website
Encourage everyone to vote for Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.
Stephen Robert Dugan, service
HELENDALE, California — Born in Rockland on August 14, 1956. Died June 13, 2022 in Helendale, California after a lengthy illness. Beloved Brother, Father, Friend and Avid Golfer. Graveside Services at Seaview Cemetery across from the Samoset Resort at High Noon, September 3.
Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
Public Church Supper August 31st
Join us for fun, food and fantastic fellowship. Public Church supper buffet style. Wednesday August 31st. Serving 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
Lack of staff closes Lincolnville Town Office for time being
Due to staffing issues the lobby and front counter services (vehicle registrations, vital records, tax payments, etc.) Lincolnville Town Office will be closed. As the situation changes, the town will keep the public posted.
Five Waldo County towns form new broadband utility district
WALDO COUNTY — With overwhelming support from each town’s voters, Freedom, Liberty, Montville, Palermo and Searsmont have formed the Waldo Broadband Corporation (WBC), a nonprofit “Broadband Utility District” that is to provide affordable, high-speed internet service to everyone in the five Waldo County communities, according to the newly formed Waldo Broadband Corporation, in a news release.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 10-22. Brittany Barton, 37, of Thomaston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, in Thomaston May 28, 2020, dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston May 28, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating under the influence (alcohol) in Thomaston, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; assault in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $300 fine all suspended; endangering the welfare of a child in Thomaston July 24, 2020, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended.
Tom Dowd offers a variety of professional development programs at the UMaine Hutchinson Center this fall
Belfast, Maine — Speaker, author, trainer and coach Tom Dowd is teaching a number of in-person and online professional development programs at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast this fall, including Career Transformation, Public Speaking, Virtual Presentation Skills and Time Management. For more information, visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs. Dowd’s in-person programs include...
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
Dana F. Bowden, obituary
BELMONT — Dana F. Bowden, 67 years, of Belmont, Maine, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1954, in Belfast, Maine, the son of the late Leroy and the late Gertrude (Dodge) Nickerson. After high school, he joined the United States Navy...
Camden Hills thrives in Panther two-miler cross country event
WALDOBORO — The high school cross country season began Saturday, Aug. 27 for Camden Hills and Medomak Valley as the Waldoboro-based Panthers hosted its annual Panther 2-Miler cross country event. Below are complete results from the meet. Girls Team Scores. 1. Camden Hills — 1:08:12.72. 2. Lincoln Academy...
Disappointing to note negative attacks against Doc Wallace
It has been very disappointing to note the negative attacks against Doc Wallace who is a candidates for Rockport’s Select Board. Whatever his personal politics should not be a consideration in the election as they have nothing to do with local governance which involves decision making that impacts quality of life for the town’s residents.
S.E.A. brings marine tank, raffle to Camden Windjammer Festival
CAMDEN — The Stewardship Education Alliance is coming to the Windjammer Festival on September 2 and 3. Meet some of the sea creatures that live in local waters at the mobile marine tank, and learn how S.E.A encourages good stewardship of the watershed in local schools and communities with grants to teachers and events.
Paul H. Brown, service and obituary
SWANVILLE — Paul H. Brown, 69 of Swanville, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday August 6, 2022. He was born on May 9, in Belfast, Maine to the late Ernest and Hope Brown. Paul led an active life starting with wrestling in High School where...
Traffic briefly diverted from section of Old County Road following motor vehicle crash
ROCKLAND — Three people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, Aug. 27. Due to the incident, a section of Old County Road between Dexter Street Extension and Limerock Street was closed to traffic for a little more than an hour, starting at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Oceanside golf improves to 2-1 with win over Morse
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted, and defeated, Morse at the Rockland Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 29. With the win, Oceanside improved its record to 2-1 while Morse slid to 1-2 on the season. Oceanside 192, Morse 205 (OS wins 6.5 to 2.5) Noah McLellan...
