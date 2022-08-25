Read full article on original website
Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years
The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
tornadopix.com
Mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, most of which can be controlled by an iPad — check it out
A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million. Most home systems, including heating and air conditioning, can be controlled by iPads. The five-bedroom home comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to access the mainland. A mansion on a private...
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: Beautifully maintained historic house for sale in River Falls
This gorgeous 1905 home has been immaculately maintained. The next owners will love the huge front porch, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, and mechanicals and windows. Outside there is a lovely private back yard with a nice patio. There is nothing left to do on this property but enjoy.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
A food truck, a parallel dimension, and families torn apart. The FOX 9 Investigators look closely at allegations that a Twin Cities food truck is supporting a new-age cult.
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley
An uprooted tree and other storm debris scattered outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The City of Apple Valley is recovering after severe storms – and a possible tornado – caused major damage on Saturday evening.
Hudson Star-Observer
Andrew Terwilliger
Andrew Francis Terwilliger, age 55, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Andrew was born on August 10, 1967 in Hudson, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong resident of Hudson and enjoyed activities along the beautiful St. Croix River. In his early years, he attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and continued his education in Hudson Public Schools.
Easy homemade pickle recipe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
Hudson Star-Observer
Scott R. Taylor
Scott Ronald Taylor, 81 years of age, moved to his eternal home on August 24th, 2022. Scott was born on March 9th, 1941 to Bill and Elaine Taylor in Chippewa Falls, WI. Scott’s early life was filled with hunting and fishing around the Lake Hallie area. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1959. He was an honor student, an Eagle Scout, Senior Class President, and an accomplished athlete - competing at the state track and field meet as a senior. After graduation, he accepted an academic scholarship to Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY.
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
lifeinminnesota.com
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit
Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
Hudson Star-Observer
Christopher Hogberg
Sept. 8, 1961 - Aug. 22, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Christopher Hogberg, 60, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Village Inn in North Hudson.
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
