Hudson, WI

Bring Me The News

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Beautifully maintained historic house for sale in River Falls

This gorgeous 1905 home has been immaculately maintained. The next owners will love the huge front porch, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, and mechanicals and windows. Outside there is a lovely private back yard with a nice patio. There is nothing left to do on this property but enjoy.
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Andrew Terwilliger

Andrew Francis Terwilliger, age 55, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Andrew was born on August 10, 1967 in Hudson, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong resident of Hudson and enjoyed activities along the beautiful St. Croix River. In his early years, he attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and continued his education in Hudson Public Schools.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Easy homemade pickle recipe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Scott R. Taylor

Scott Ronald Taylor, 81 years of age, moved to his eternal home on August 24th, 2022. Scott was born on March 9th, 1941 to Bill and Elaine Taylor in Chippewa Falls, WI. Scott’s early life was filled with hunting and fishing around the Lake Hallie area. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1959. He was an honor student, an Eagle Scout, Senior Class President, and an accomplished athlete - competing at the state track and field meet as a senior. After graduation, he accepted an academic scholarship to Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit

Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
MINNETONKA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Christopher Hogberg

Sept. 8, 1961 - Aug. 22, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Christopher Hogberg, 60, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Village Inn in North Hudson.
HUDSON, WI

