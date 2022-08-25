Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
One Dead, One Arrested after Wrong-Way Collision on State Route 52 [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Early Friday morning, police responded to a wrong-way collision on State Route 52 that killed one man. The crash happened on August 26th shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Convoy Street and east of Interstate 805, per initial reports.
San Diego County deputies release name of man fatally shot in Spring Valley
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in the Spring Valley area two weeks ago.
Victim of Fatal Spring Valley Shooting Identified as Jorkim Rose, 32
Authorities Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant two weeks ago in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found Jorkim Rose, 32, mortally wounded at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive in Spring Valley about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. Weekly
Ed Maestas Injured in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on Ladera Street [San Diego, CA]
63-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Hurt after Traffic Accident near Cordova Street. The incident happened on August 18th, near the intersection of Ladera Street and Cordova Street. According to Maestas, he was traveling down a hill at 20-25 miles an hour when a black convertible made a turn in front of him....
L.A. Weekly
Brad Catcott Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Accident on Carlsbad Boulevard [Carlsbad, CA]
Motorcycle vs Bicycle Collision near Palomar Airport Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., on August 15th near Palomar Airport Road. According to reports, officers noticed a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger speeding recklessly northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard. The officer attempted to...
sandiegocountynews.com
Wrapped body found along north county roadway identified
Escondido, CA–A wrapped body of a man found along a roadway has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The body has been identified as 27-year-old Martin Armenta. There were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is still under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista
A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Residential Hot Prowl Burglary Arrest
On August 28th at approximately 10:30PM, North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of multiple subjects attempting to gain entry into an occupied residence in the 2000 block of Wales Drive in Encinitas. The homeowner saw flashlights and heard voices outside. Deputies quickly arrived, contacted, and detained three...
sandiegocountynews.com
Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County
San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Children rescued, armed man arrested after standoff
Police in North County rescued children and arrested a domestic violence suspect following a standoff in Oceanside Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Chula Vista police searching for missing man
The Chula Vista Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing man.
Theft suspects captured following pursuit in San Diego's North County
Three suspects in a spate of catalytic-converter thefts were arrested Aug. 26 following a road chase that began on Interstate 5 and ended in Rancho Santa Fe.
Poway fire: Roads closed, evacuations ordered Sunday afternoon
Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon in North County due to a brush fire in Poway, authorities announced.
Man arrested in $7M ‘pump-and-dump’ fraud case
A Carlsbad man suspected of using his brokerage account and the accounts of several other individuals in a pump-and-dump fraud scheme that generated over $7 million in illicit proceeds was arrested, prosecutors said.
1 in critical condition after stabbing in East Village
One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in San Diego's East Village Sunday evening authorities said.
onscene.tv
Horrific Wrong-Way Fatal Crash Leaves Innocent Driver Dead | San Diego
08.26.2022 | 2:40 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the truck was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the hwy 52. She collided head-on into an elderly male driving the red car. The male was killed instantly. Hwy 52 is closed to all westbound traffic. The CHP is investigating. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
chulavistatoday.com
Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking
A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Officials identify man found wrapped up along rural road
The body was found wrapped in an undisclosed material and left on the side of a street in rural North County this week.
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire in Poway Prompts ‘Limited Evacuations,' Road Closures in Business Park
A brush fire in Poway prompted "limited evacuations" in the business park of Brookprinter Pl., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m. and was contained at four acres. The northbound lanes of Community Road have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed as of 4:17 p.m. Metate Lane still remains closed with no estimation of when it will reopen, the sheriff's department said.
