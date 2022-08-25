ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of Fatal Spring Valley Shooting Identified as Jorkim Rose, 32

Authorities Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant two weeks ago in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found Jorkim Rose, 32, mortally wounded at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive in Spring Valley about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Wrapped body found along north county roadway identified

Escondido, CA–A wrapped body of a man found along a roadway has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The body has been identified as 27-year-old Martin Armenta. There were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is still under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Residential Hot Prowl Burglary Arrest

On August 28th at approximately 10:30PM, North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of multiple subjects attempting to gain entry into an occupied residence in the 2000 block of Wales Drive in Encinitas. The homeowner saw flashlights and heard voices outside. Deputies quickly arrived, contacted, and detained three...
Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Horrific Wrong-Way Fatal Crash Leaves Innocent Driver Dead | San Diego

08.26.2022 | 2:40 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the truck was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the hwy 52. She collided head-on into an elderly male driving the red car. The male was killed instantly. Hwy 52 is closed to all westbound traffic. The CHP is investigating. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking

A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
Brush Fire in Poway Prompts ‘Limited Evacuations,' Road Closures in Business Park

A brush fire in Poway prompted "limited evacuations" in the business park of Brookprinter Pl., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m. and was contained at four acres. The northbound lanes of Community Road have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed as of 4:17 p.m. Metate Lane still remains closed with no estimation of when it will reopen, the sheriff's department said.
