Map Shows Where Putin's Forces Most Likely to Fail in Ukraine
A new map from the U.K.'s defense ministry showed where Ukrainian advances were likely taking place in the war, indicating where Russia could lose ground.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Putin's Call for More Troops Shows Russia 'in Trouble' in Ukraine: Hertling
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said Saturday that the Russian president's order comes as his "units on the frontline are at very low strengths."
U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine
Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear power plant reconnected - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has come back online, the state operator Energoatom says, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling. Europe's largest nuclear facility was severed from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said As of 2:04 p.m.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Ukraine Counteroffensive Forcing Russia to Deplete 'Certain Units': Kirby
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the counteroffensive has already had an effect on Moscow's military.
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
'This isn't like him': Grisham on Trump's scattered messaging
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss Trump’s messaging around the search of Trump’s residence in his Mar-a-Lago resort and the classified documents the FBI found there.
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Russia 'Stalled' in Ukraine as Putin Continues 'Awful Playbook': Admiral
Retired U.S. Admiral James Stavridis said the Ukrainian military is "gearing up" for its own offensive operations.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
Explosions Heard in Russian-Occupied City, Army Base Hit: Official
Melitopol was among the first major population centers to be captured by Russian forces.
Ukraine news - live: Kherson counterattack begins as Kyiv tells Russian troops to flee
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counter-offensive around the southern city of Kherson."If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "Ukraine is taking back its own," he added.The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Oleksiy Arestovych, one of Mr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said Ukraine’s...
Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs
UPDATE (Aug. 26, 2022, 12:44 p.m. ET): The Justice Department on Friday unsealed a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican...
Ukraine Begins Russian Counteroffensive
Ukraine appears to have launched a major new offensive against Russian-occupied territory around Kherson, a strategically critical city near Crimea, in one of the first major tests of Kyiv’s ability to gain an edge in the burgeoning stalemate as Moscow’s own military shortcomings mount. [. Read:. How Ukraine...
