nationalinterest.org

U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine

Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear power plant reconnected - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has come back online, the state operator Energoatom says, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling. Europe's largest nuclear facility was severed from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said As of 2:04 p.m.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Kherson counterattack begins as Kyiv tells Russian troops to flee

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counter-offensive around the southern city of Kherson."If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "Ukraine is taking back its own," he added.The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Oleksiy Arestovych, one of Mr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs

UPDATE (Aug. 26, 2022, 12:44 p.m. ET): The Justice Department on Friday unsealed a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Begins Russian Counteroffensive

Ukraine appears to have launched a major new offensive against Russian-occupied territory around Kherson, a strategically critical city near Crimea, in one of the first major tests of Kyiv’s ability to gain an edge in the burgeoning stalemate as Moscow’s own military shortcomings mount. [. Read:. How Ukraine...
MILITARY
