Skiatook to re-evaluate election outcome which failed to pass one-cent sales tax to fund public safe

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook City Manager Brad White says he plans to sit down with both the fire and police chief next week to re-evaluate the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

White says the city remains committed to finding a funding source for public safety expenditures.

A ballot measure that would have collected an additional one cent sales tax failed by only 61 votes, 538 voting in favor of the measure and 599 voting against.

Police Chief Billy Wakefield had hoped the measure would help the city secure funding to build a new police headquarters building. They are still working out of a small building that dates back to the 1940′s that does not adequately accommodate officers, prisoners, and civilian staff.

Fire Chief James Annas said they need to replace aging equipment including a 30-year old fire engine and an ambulance that has more than 100,000 miles on it.

Chief Annas said they had planned to build a new facility in the same vicinity as the new police headquarters.

You can read the measure here.

Chief Annas said if the measure had passed, the sales tax revenue stream would have allowed the city to secure a loan to build structures for the police and fire departments.

The first new fire station would be built near the current site of Fire Station #2 on Lenapah Avenue, which would be torn down.

He said a second fire station would be built five or seven years later in the area of 146th Street North so that the two stations would be within 5 miles of one another, improving response times.

The fire house in downtown Skiatook at 112 N. A Street would no longer be used.

Chief Annas said the fire department is also in need a new fire engine and a new ambulance.

