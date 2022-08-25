Read full article on original website
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
Hall County Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing teen’s safety
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Mika Bowden, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25 walking west on...
Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
Athens man shoots at repo employees then leads police on high-speed chase through neighborhood
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020. According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.
Oconee Co. man charged for allegedly receiving explicit photos from teenager
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Westminister man was charged for allegedly receiving explicit pictures from a teenager. Deputies said they began investigating last Friday after the victim told a school resource officer that they had sent sexually explicit pictures to...
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
Jackson County search for 2 men connected to gas station burglary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
Second Athens baby overdoses on fentanyl in three months, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
Breaking: Monroe woman arrested in previously unsolved fatal pedestrian hit and run in Winder
BARROW COUNTY, (Aug. 26, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Monroe woman in the Aug. 21, 2022 hit and run death of a pedestrian on Georgia Highway 211. The BCSO report that on Aug. 24, Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe was arrested at her home without incident and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. Jones is charged with Hit and Run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking
A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
