Toccoa, GA

WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Toccoa, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Toccoa, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.

Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Monroe woman arrested in previously unsolved fatal pedestrian hit and run in Winder

BARROW COUNTY, (Aug. 26, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Monroe woman in the Aug. 21, 2022 hit and run death of a pedestrian on Georgia Highway 211. The BCSO report that on Aug. 24, Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe was arrested at her home without incident and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. Jones is charged with Hit and Run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking

A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
CORNELIA, GA
msn.com

Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire

Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
HALL COUNTY, GA

