NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
Man arrested after attacking woman in shower at Cobb gym, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A “Peeping Tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman. Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.
Father rams truck into car to stop man police say stalked his teen daughter home from work
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing teen’s safety
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Mika Bowden, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25 walking west on...
2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Second Athens baby overdoses on fentanyl in three months, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
1 suspect in custody, second on the loose in shooting death of 7-year-old girl
ATLANTA — According to APD homicide detectives, two suspects have been identified in the death of a 7-year-old girl over the weekend. Detectives arrested Kemeka Springfield, 44 and charged her with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police also identified a second...
Athens man shoots at repo employees then leads police on high-speed chase through neighborhood
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020. According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.
Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking
A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says
BALDWIN, Ga. — Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week,...
Pastor says he was attacked while trying to feed the homeless in Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A pastor says his attempt to buy food to feed the homeless ended with a restaurant worker pulling a gun on him before assaulting him. Jesse Hardy says his life was threatened while he was just trying to do God’s work. “A 69-year-old pastor...
Jackson County search for 2 men connected to gas station burglary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
Victim killed at Buckhead apartment shooting identified
Two people were taken into custody. Authorities said the male suspect was also shot during the incident.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
