Gainesville, GA

WGAU

ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Father rams truck into car to stop man police say stalked his teen daughter home from work

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking

A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
CORNELIA, GA
Public Safety
Public Safety
Lockdown
Lockdown
Facebook
Facebook
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.

Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA

