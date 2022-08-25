ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happens To Beef Cow Parts That Aren't Turned Into Food?

Certain parts of the cow, such as the tongue, are considered a Japanese delicacy, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, as you might imagine, not all parts of a cow are food. By-products like hide, hooves, and skeletal structure are less favorable for human consumption. Beef...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Popculture

Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
