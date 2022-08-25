ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Elevate Two Pitchers From Triple-A Worcester, DFA Two Relievers

The Boston Red Sox on Monday confirmed reports of a bullpen shakeup with the elevation of two pitchers while designating two others for assignment. The Red Sox recalled right-hander Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester while selecting fellow right-hander Zack Kelly from the WooSox. In order to make room for the two hurlers, Boston designated left-hander Austin Davis and right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment.
Red Sox Reportedly Make More Bullpen Moves, DFA Veteran Righty

The Boston Red Sox are making changes to their bullpen before the calendar turns over to September. The Red Sox reportedly designated Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment Sunday, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. The move was confirmed by MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Sawamura isn’t the only pitcher Boston...
Red Sox Continue To Shuffle System, Promote No. 2 Pitching Prospect

The Boston Red Sox have continued to shuffle their organizational pitching depth. Bryan Mata, the Red Sox’s No. 2 pitching prospect according to MLB.com, SoxProspects and Baseball America, was promoted from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, per Woo Sox senior vice president of communications Bill Wanless. Mata...
Red Sox Reportedly DFA Struggling Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

Ahead of the Boston Red Sox traveling to face the Minnesota Twins, Austin Davis reportedly will be designated for assignment. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and MassLive’s Christopher Smith reported the news Sunday night after Boston fell 12-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays. Jennings noted while Davis had impressed earlier in the season, he had compiled a 10.71 ERA since July 8.
Watch Rafael Devers Make Circus Catch, Rob Former Red Sox Teammate

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is known for what he can do at the plate, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing off his ability with the glove this season. The 25-year-old has made a concerted effort to improve defensively, and the work has paid off this season with a career-high .959 fielding percentage through 106 games started at third base. On Monday, he showed off the latest example of his defensive excellence.
MGM Music Hall Has Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting At Fenway

This week welcomed a new addition to the landscape of Landsdowne Street outside Fenway Park. The newly renovated MGM Music Hall officially opened its doors this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The state-of-the-art music venue will host major acts in Boston and is another addition to the many cultural hubs that surround one of America’s favorite ballparks.
Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Sees Clear Reason For 2022 Power Outage

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has been anything but himself in 2022. The Red Sox designated hitter has been solid this season, but solid is not the standard that was set by Martinez over his first four seasons in Boston. The 35-year-old has 10 home runs this season through 110 games played, that is a 15 home run pace over 162 games — the lowest he has posted since 2013.
Red Sox Notes: Why Series Win Left ‘Bad Taste’ In Mouth Of Alex Cora

Red Sox manager Alex Cora long has expressed the importance of Boston winning every series and how it would go a long way in the club’s pursuit of the postseason. That area of focus, however, has lost its edge with the Red Sox currently chasing the final American League Wild Card spot. It’s why Cora, despite the Red Sox having won their series against the Rays, shared his disappointment after Boston’s 12-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora On What Brayan Bello Can Learn Going Forward

Brayan Bello is still searching for his first win of his Major League career, but the Red Sox No. 1 pitching prospect continues to gain experience with every start. Boston lost to the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, on Monday night at Target Field. Bello went four innings and gave up three runs on five hits. The right-hander finished with two strikeouts and three walks. The outing was not an ideal one for Bello — though umpire Jerry Meals didn’t do the 23-year-old any favors — but manager Alex Cora came away optimistic on Bello’s performance.
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Trevor Story Sits, Franchy Cordero Starts

The Red Sox will try to sweep their three-game series against the Rays on Sunday afternoon when the American League East foes collide at Fenway Park. Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber for Boston in search of his 10th win of the season. The veteran right-hander was roughed up by the Rays back on July 5 when he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay’s starter Corey Kluber, meanwhile, thrived against the Red Sox last month, limiting Boston to a combined two runs on seven hits over 12 total innings.
Peter King Believes Patriots ‘Clearly’ Rank Here In AFC East Before Week 1

For nearly two decades, the AFC East unequivocally was the Patriots’ division to lose. Those days obviously are long gone, as New England hasn’t won the AFC East since the 2019 season, which was Tom Brady’s last in Foxboro. And heading into the 2022 campaign, Peter King doesn’t even view the Patriots as one of the two best teams in the division.
