Brayan Bello is still searching for his first win of his Major League career, but the Red Sox No. 1 pitching prospect continues to gain experience with every start. Boston lost to the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, on Monday night at Target Field. Bello went four innings and gave up three runs on five hits. The right-hander finished with two strikeouts and three walks. The outing was not an ideal one for Bello — though umpire Jerry Meals didn’t do the 23-year-old any favors — but manager Alex Cora came away optimistic on Bello’s performance.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO