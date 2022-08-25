ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Teen beaten by Oak Lawn police faces gun charges

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUect_0hVNaY0U00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is proceeding with gun charges against a 17-year-old boy from Oak Lawn whose arrest and beating by police officers was captured on video.

Supporters of Hadi Abuatelah gathered at the Juvenile Courts Building Thursday and said charges should be filed against the Oak Lawn officers who repeatedly beat the teen after he ran from a traffic stop.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio has said the use of force was justified because officers feared the teen could have a gun in a bag he fled with. Police say they found a gun after they took Abuatelah down. In the video, officers can be seen punching him repeatedly as he's on the ground.

Prosecutors charged the teen with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, a Cook County Clerk spokesperson told CBS Chicago.

Supporters of Abuatelah, whose family has filed a lawsuit, say police used excessive force. The teen spent days in the hospital recovering from his wounds.

Abuatelah is due back in Juvenile Court on Sept. 22. The judge in his case also set a 10 p.m. curfew for him, CBS Chicago reports.

White Sox
4d ago

he should have Never had a gun and he should had Never ran from the cops..This is Why there is sooo much Crime across the nation because of people like him These kids think having a gun is cool or tje way to go..No It Starts at HOME. PARENTS Need to raise there kids BETTER TO RESPECT THE POLICE AND NOT DO COMMITT CRIMES..YET when there are Consequences Everyone looks at cops as the bad guys and wantS to Sue Everyone! "Oh so Lets get justice for Hadi right"??? WRONG! The officers were doing there job.Had that minor shot one or two cops then what?! no sorry!!! I would have done the same thing the cops did... Thank God no one got hurt.Job well done Law Enforcement👍🙏😉

