Brenda M. Starnes, age 58, of New Prague, died unexpectedly but peacefully of natural causes at her home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Brenda was born on March 30, 1964 in New Prague to William J. and Bessie (Preslicka) Pecholt. A lifelong resident of New Prague, Brenda graduated from New Prague High School. She was disabled at a young age, worked for short times at many jobs, but found her true calling as a stay-at-home mom. She was a natural “child whisperer” and could easily babysit 8 of her nieces and nephews with ease. Once her grandchildren started coming, Brenda found a little bit of heaven in surrounding them with her love. She was full of life, concerned about everyone other than herself. She spread her love with kindness and a good-hearted nature that made her a magnet for all who knew her. Her death has brought a hole to the hearts of her family and her numerous friends,

