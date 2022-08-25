Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Deborah “Deb” Kay (Bertrang) Piotter, 51
Deborah “Deb” Kay (Bertrang) Piotter, age 51 of New Prague, died after a short illness at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur, MN on Monday, August 29, 2022. Memorial service will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Le Sueur at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday, 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Burial will be at a later time at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Henderson, MN.
New Prague Times
Anthony “David” Solarz, 75
Anthony “David” Solarz, age 75 of Lonsdale, passed away August 17, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Elizabeth and brother, James. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Chris; children, Teri (Michael) Hatfield and Kevin (Amanda) Solarz; grandchildren, Alexa, Lucas, Mason, and Riley; siblings, Richard (Sveta), Betty (Greg) Leininger, and Joel (Jody); sister-in-law, Pam Donaldson; also by other loving nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
New Prague Times
Brenda M. Starnes, 58
Brenda M. Starnes, age 58, of New Prague, died unexpectedly but peacefully of natural causes at her home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Brenda was born on March 30, 1964 in New Prague to William J. and Bessie (Preslicka) Pecholt. A lifelong resident of New Prague, Brenda graduated from New Prague High School. She was disabled at a young age, worked for short times at many jobs, but found her true calling as a stay-at-home mom. She was a natural “child whisperer” and could easily babysit 8 of her nieces and nephews with ease. Once her grandchildren started coming, Brenda found a little bit of heaven in surrounding them with her love. She was full of life, concerned about everyone other than herself. She spread her love with kindness and a good-hearted nature that made her a magnet for all who knew her. Her death has brought a hole to the hearts of her family and her numerous friends,
New Prague Times
A & H Center showcases Thomas Miller's art
A professional artist from southern Minnesota has entered his work in several state and federal wildlife art competitions over the past 23 years and has his work in private collections in 45 states and five countries. Through September 24, Thomas Miller is displaying his work at the Montgomery Arts &...
New Prague Times
A new beginning
Of all the different articles and subjects I write about each week, composing a personal column is always the hardest. Telling the world about my everyday experiences in an amusing and relevant way is the worst form of writer’s block. I’m guessing that in the 22 years I’ve been...
New Prague Times
It’s official: City and school board elections to have races
The race is on for seats on the Montgomery City Council and TriCity United School Board after filing periods closed Tuesday, Aug. 16. The City Council race will have two elections. One will be for two seats with four-year terms each that are being held by Mick McGuire and Brad “Butch” Kubes.
