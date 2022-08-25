ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gathered to voice opinions about continuing music fests at Douglass Park

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
4 days ago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Hundreds turned out Wednesday night at a community forum in Douglass Park to voice their opinions whether there should continue to be mega-festivals at the park.

Most of the people who spoke at the listening session at Douglass Park said they were against having loud music festivals in the park. The group Unete La Villita said it has collected hundreds of in-person signatures and 2,000 online signatures of people who are against the festivals.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the crowd booed and heckled those who spoke out in favor of the festivals. Riot Fest-the last of the three ticketed music fests at Douglass Park this year, opens September 16.

