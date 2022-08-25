ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Two arrested in Hollywood follow away robbery

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8Ek8_0hVNaOQS00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Two men were arrested in connection to a July robbery in Hollywood, police said.

Michael Isiah Moore, 27, and Keyana Bonton, 21, were arrested Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Moore and Bonton with three counts of robbery. Moore’s bail was set at $305,000, while Bonton’s bail was set at $105,000.

Around 4 a.m. on July 6, three men left the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club and stopped at a gas station on Melrose Avenue when six suspects came out of two cars that were stopped in the alley behind the station, according police. .

“Two suspects pointed handguns at the three victims. The suspects took jewelry, money, and phones from the three victims and fled in the two vehicles,” police said in a press release .

Detectives learned that the six suspects were at the adult entertainment club at the same time as the victims and had followed them out. An investigation led officials to identify Moore and Bonton as suspects.

(L to R) Michael Moore and Keyana Bonton Photo credit LAPD

A search warrant was conducted at an apartment connected to the two, and investigators found two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police said Moore and Bonton were both out bail for gun charges at the time they were arrested.

Detectives are working to identify the other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division (213) 486-6840.

