Read full article on original website
Related
‘Most Ridiculously Detailed’ Picture of the Moon Released After Two-Year Process to Make It: PHOTO
People love looking at the moon. But, we haven’t ever seen it quite like this. Thanks to two astrophotographers, we have a new, highly-detailed and viral photo. This is being billed as the “most ridiculously detailed” picture of Earth’s natural satellite. While we might just think of the moon as a big white shiny rock, it’s a lot more than that. The soil composition actually means it has a number of colors and shades that we don’t normally see here on the ground.
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape!
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
Webb telescope zooms in on planet beyond our solar system
The team observed carbon dioxide on a hot gas giant called Wasp-39b, about 700 light years away
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
Perseverance keeps discovering.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history
Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
Stunning Nasa video reveals sharpest views ever of Andromeda Galaxy
NASA has rereleased stunning photos of our galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy. Andromeda is the next-closest galaxy to the Milky Way, and it shares many of the same properties as our home galaxy. The largest-ever image of the Andromeda Galaxy was posted to Nasa's Instagram account. "Our Milky Way galaxy...
Phys.org
Discovery of the oldest visible planetary nebula hosted by a 500-million-year-old galactic cluster
An international team of astronomers led by members of the Laboratory for Space Research (LSR) and Department of Physics at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), have discovered a rare celestial jewel—a so-called Planetary Nebula (PN) inside a 500 million-year-old galactic open cluster (OC) called M37 (also known as NGC2099). This is a very rare finding of high astrophysical value. Their findings have just been published in the open-access Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Phys.org
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
Phys.org
NASA says Friday launch of giant Moon rocket possible
A test flight of NASA's powerful new Moon rocket may be possible on Friday, officials said, after the US space agency scrubbed Monday's launch because of an engine issue. "Friday is definitely in play," Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters. "They're still holding in the launch countdown configuration...
Phys.org
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket (Update)
Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations threatened to postpone the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard. As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million...
Phys.org
How can X-ray diffraction be used for a reliable study of nanostructured materials?
Owing to their unique physical properties, nanostructured materials are now at the forefront of materials science. Several different techniques can be used to characterize their microscopic features, but each of these has its pros and cons. In new research published in The European Physical Journal Special Topics, Jenő Gubicza at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, shows that one indirect method, named X-ray diffraction line profile analysis (XLPA) is suitable for analyzing nanostructured materials, but its application and interpretation require special care for obtaining reliable conclusions.
Phys.org
Mysterious genes survive marine organisms' evolutions
When creatures evolve, their genetic blueprints change. But within genetic material, fragments from a species' most ancient ancestors still lurk. In a recent publication of the journal Genomics, Carnegie Mellon University researcher Saoirse Foley and colleagues found 14 genes that could provide insight into the origins of marine life. "We...
Phys.org
First in-situ temperature measurement of the thermophysical properties of lunar farside regolith
Lunar regolith is a layer of loosely-packed rocky grains deposited on the lunar surface, whose physical and chemical properties are important for deciphering the geologic history and formulating lunar spacecraft design. Probing the thermal conductivity of the lunar regolith has drawn a lot of attention since the Apollo era. Early measurements focused on the Apollo regolith samples, but the experimental data were available only at a few landing sites at the nearside.
Phys.org
'Sight to behold': tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is "a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience," says Joanne Bostandji. The 45-year-old has traveled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they're prepared to make sure they don't miss a second of the action as NASA's newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time Monday.
Comments / 0