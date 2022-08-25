Read full article on original website
SNAPPED: The return of the Caribou Jack backcountry enduro
DRIGGS, Idaho — Mountain bike enthusiasts couldn’t have been happier for the return of the famed Cairbou Jack this past weekend. Born in 2018, Caribou Jack is a blind-format, four-stage backcountry enduro race through the Big Holes of Teton Valley, with multiple trail work days throughout the summer that lead up to it.
Southern portion of Moose-Wilson Rd. set to close entirely after Labor Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December. It will then stay open through...
Protect our Water Jackson Hole to host Rally for Clean Water, Sept. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Protect our Water Jackson Hole for the Rally for Clean Water on Sept. 8 at Center for the Arts to learn about how we can restore and protect our water resources. This free family-friendly event is from 4-9 p.m. on the lawn, theater and lobby at The Center and will bring the community together to raise awareness, discuss solutions, and inspire action for the water quality issues facing Teton County.
Rec Center closed today, tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning today, the Rec Center will be closed for two days for routine maintenance. The closure will allow for plumbing repairs to the locker room and to conduct an annual fire system inspection. The Rec Center will reopen to the public with regular hours on Wednesday,...
Speaker series returns at UW research station in Grand Teton
MOOSE, Wyo. — A special Harlow Speaker Series event is returning Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the renovated University of Wyoming-National Park Service (UW-NPS) Research Station, located at the AMK Ranch in Grand Teton National Park. It has been nearly three years since the last Harlow Speaker Series talk in...
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 21-27
JACKSON, Wyo. — Happy Weekend! We’re officially headed into the last week of summer. But as always, things are moving and grooving in the valley.
