JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Protect our Water Jackson Hole for the Rally for Clean Water on Sept. 8 at Center for the Arts to learn about how we can restore and protect our water resources. This free family-friendly event is from 4-9 p.m. on the lawn, theater and lobby at The Center and will bring the community together to raise awareness, discuss solutions, and inspire action for the water quality issues facing Teton County.

JACKSON, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO