European cinema chain Vue International has received approval from its lenders to receive a further £75 million ($88 million) to fund recapitalization of the company. Its lender syndicate unanimously approved the move, which is expected to be completed later this year. According to the cinema chain: “This will enable Vue to implement the new money financing on a fully consensual basis with those lenders, such that the scheme of arrangement that was underway in connection with the transaction has been discontinued.” Vue was keen to emphasise that landlords, suppliers and employees would not be impacted by the transaction. “We are delighted to have gained...

MOVIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO