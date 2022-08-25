City of La Crosse to begin ‘new testing regime’ for PFAs chemicals

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse will begin testing the city’s water supply for the presence of PFAs — or “forever chemicals” — according to new state guidelines.

In a release Thursday, a spokesperson from the Mayor’s office announced La Crosse “can test for PFAs using methods established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the federal Environmental Protection Agency with the confidence that the results will provide an accurate determination of contaminant levels, if any, in the City’s water supply.”

The city’s staff are currently assessing the requirements and beginning to develop their new testing regime. Results will be provided to City of La Crosse water customers once testing is completed according to the Mayor’s office.

More information can be found at www.cityoflacrosse.org/pfas .

