ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

City of La Crosse to begin ‘new testing regime’ for PFAs chemicals

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af2rf_0hVNZtoE00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse will begin testing the city’s water supply for the presence of PFAs — or “forever chemicals” — according to new state guidelines.

In a release Thursday, a spokesperson from the Mayor’s office announced La Crosse “can test for PFAs using methods established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the federal Environmental Protection Agency with the confidence that the results will provide an accurate determination of contaminant levels, if any, in the City’s water supply.”

The city’s staff are currently assessing the requirements and beginning to develop their new testing regime. Results will be provided to City of La Crosse water customers once testing is completed according to the Mayor’s office.

More information can be found at www.cityoflacrosse.org/pfas .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse PD: 40 window smashes reported in mid-August

Local La Crosse college says historic student loan forgiveness provides temporary relief

A Boscobel man involved in a drive-by shooting sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Age is no barrier: 99-year-old woman pumping iron at Onalaska gym

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse City Plan Commission passes 2023-27 budget

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s City Plan Commission passed the 2023-2027 capital improvement budget in an official meeting Monday. The budget will cover public infrastructure projects like roads, utilities, and parks. The city’s director of engineering Matthew Gallager said Monday the commission used public feedback to decide on the...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Boscobel, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Copeland Park receives new fishing dock

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse is drafting plan to comply with state’s PFAS testing requirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of La Crosse is working on a plan to comply with the state’s new PFAs testing program. Beginning in November, the state of Wisconsin will require municipalities to test water systems for the “forever chemicals”. PFAs are man-made compounds that don’t easily break down. They can accumulate in the body, and have been linked to infertility, Thyroid disease, and cancer.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

North La Crosse Business Association speaks out against school district’s consolidation referendum

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — North Side business leaders spoke out against the School District of La Crosse’s referendum to consolidate Logan and Central high schools. At a news conference Monday morning, Vicki Markussen, administrator for the North La Crosse Business Association, announced that most of its members are not in favor of the district’s $194.7 million referendum.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Water Testing#Pfas#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Police investigation underway at La Crosse business

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy