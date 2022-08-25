ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says

Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47. The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
Bears legend stokes Packers rivalry with tweet aimed at Aaron Rodgers

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears rages on even for players who have long-been retired from football and are enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Dick Butkus, the legendary Bears linebacker who was an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection, took a jab at Aaron Rodgers and his wide receiving corps with the start of the season about two weeks away.
Tom Brady

Tom Brady is an NFL quarterback who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. Brady has come a long way since being the 199th pick in the draft and has now has seven Super Bowl victories to date.
LSU's Brian Kelly plans to keep starting quarterback a secret

New LSU coach Brian Kelly is hoping his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the revamped Tigers’ season opener. Kelly said Monday that he’d known for about 48 hours who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But he added that he’d rather not announce whether it’ll be redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels until as close to kickoff as possible.
MLB Players Association campaigning to unionize minor league players

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Monday that it has launched a campaign to unionize minor league players. Union authorization cards have been sent out to minor leaguers to form a separate bargaining team from the big league players following the union’s executive board unanimously approving the new initiative, the first of its kind, on Friday.
