Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says
Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47. The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Jaguars trade Laviska Shenault after just 2 seasons with the team
Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. It’s the second trade in a year between the teams involving early round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled...
Commanders' Ron Rivera says Brian Robinson Jr. has 'positive' outlook, shooting left him 'blindsided'
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave a positive outlook for running back Brian Robinson Jr. following a shooting that left the rookie player wounded on Sunday night. Rivera spoke to reporters on Monday and was asked about Robinson’s condition. "The doctors were very positive with him, and he was...
Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore pranked with $23,000 dinner bill by teammates: 'My stomach dropped'
It’s a tradition as old as time in the NFL: The rookie dinner where the newcomer foots the bill with his teammates that don’t care much about how high it gets. But the Kansas City Chiefs veterans had a prank in mind for second-round wide receiver Skyy Moore instead.
Bears legend stokes Packers rivalry with tweet aimed at Aaron Rodgers
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears rages on even for players who have long-been retired from football and are enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Dick Butkus, the legendary Bears linebacker who was an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection, took a jab at Aaron Rodgers and his wide receiving corps with the start of the season about two weeks away.
LSU's Brian Kelly plans to keep starting quarterback a secret
New LSU coach Brian Kelly is hoping his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the revamped Tigers’ season opener. Kelly said Monday that he’d known for about 48 hours who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But he added that he’d rather not announce whether it’ll be redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels until as close to kickoff as possible.
MLB Players Association campaigning to unionize minor league players
The Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Monday that it has launched a campaign to unionize minor league players. Union authorization cards have been sent out to minor leaguers to form a separate bargaining team from the big league players following the union’s executive board unanimously approving the new initiative, the first of its kind, on Friday.
