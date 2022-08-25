Victim's mother also disputes Cantrell's assertion she 'showed love' to victims

The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's news conference to explain why she appeared in court with the family of a convicted juvenile offender during sentencing, one of the victim's mother's is telling her story.

Stephanie Uddo's mother Connie Uddo says she and the mayor have a personal relationship going back to their days as leaders of their communities during the Hurricane Katrina recovery. She said she reached out to the mayor via email about what happened.

"After that press conference last night, I was just so outraged and feel so deeply betrayed," Uddo told WWL's Newell Normand. "To turn her back on me, on my family and these three women, I just couldn't keep silent. I was hoping it would be over last night and she would show some humility and kindness to them, and she didn't."

Uddo said she cant' understand why the mayor doesn't realize how her appearance with the convicted juvenile appeared to the victims.

"I can't get my head around it, how she cannot take responsibility, that that was a bad move, and that a lot of people were hurt and the trauma was reignited for these three women."