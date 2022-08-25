CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported

CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage.

Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution.

7:07 p.m. “ UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please give us a call us at 417-237-7300 or report it on our mobile app www.cwep.com/about/download-mobile-app/ Thank you for your patience & have a good evening!”

3:25 p.m. they released an “ UPDATE Crews have identified the issue which is located inside the Southwestern Power Administration (SPA) substation South of town. We’re aware that most of the town is still without power. A crew from SPA has arrived and are currently working to address the issue & restore power. We will keep you updated as information becomes available!”

2:30 p.m. CWEP released a statement: “ POWER OUTAGE Crews are currently responding to widespread outage affecting the town. They’re working to determine the issue & restore power as quickly & safely as possible. We will keep you updated as information becomes available, thank you for your patience!”

