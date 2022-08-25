ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage.

Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town.  Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops.  Travel with caution.

  • 7:07 p.m. “ UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please give us a call us at 417-237-7300 or report it on our mobile app www.cwep.com/about/download-mobile-app/ Thank you for your patience & have a good evening!”
  • 3:25 p.m. they released an “ UPDATE Crews have identified the issue which is located inside the Southwestern Power Administration (SPA) substation South of town. We’re aware that most of the town is still without power. A crew from SPA has arrived and are currently working to address the issue & restore power. We will keep you updated as information becomes available!”
  • 2:30 p.m. CWEP released a statement: “ POWER OUTAGE Crews are currently responding to widespread outage affecting the town. They’re working to determine the issue & restore power as quickly & safely as possible. We will keep you updated as information becomes available, thank you for your patience!”

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
JOPLIN, MO
