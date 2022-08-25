Read full article on original website
Bitcoin’s (BTC) accumulation trend score is currently flashing zero for whales indicating that they have stopped acquiring more coins, according to Glassnode data. The data analyzed the accumulation trends for Bitcoin between April 2020 and August 2022, showing that whales have slowed their Bitcoin accumulation this month as they are in deep red, meaning they are massively net selling.
