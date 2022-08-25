Gene Frenette's sports menu: FSU football on notice, Jaguars TE upgrade, Canton snub, more

There’s too much scar tissue for Florida State football coach Mike Norvell or his players to approach Saturday’s season-opening game against Duquense with any kind of ho-hum attitude.

Until the Seminoles can build their program back up to a reasonable winning standard, there are no gimme putts. It doesn’t matter that the Dukes — expected to battle Sacred Heart for the Northeast Conference title — might be the weakest FSU opponent since beating Delaware State 77-6 in Jimbo Fisher ’s last season (2017).

The ‘Noles can’t take anything for granted as much as they’ve struggled with FCS teams in recent years. How can they forget last year’s home disaster against Jacksonville State?

FSU allowed a 59-yard TD pass from Zerrick Cooper to Damond Philyaw-Johnson on the game’s final play, where two defenders missed tackles as the JSU receiver rumbled 19 yards after the catch, a loss that ultimately prevented the ‘Noles from being bowl-eligible.

It’s not as if that FCS defeat was a total fluke, either. In Norvell’s first season, FSU had to overcome a 21-7 first-half deficit to beat JSU 41-24. In Year 1 (2018) with coach Willie Taggart, the 'Noles trailed Samford 26-21 with less than five minutes remaining before prevailing 36-26.

The first step toward Norvell getting his program back on solid footing starts with dominating overmatched Duquesne. FSU figures to be a better team than the one that finished 5-7 last year, especially with quarterback Jordan Travis becoming a more accurate passer and no longer having the McKenzie Milton shadow hanging over him.

But with so much underachieving in recent years casting doubt on the program, Norvell can’t afford even a scare against Duquense, much less the unthinkable. FSU must win three or four of its first five games, which includes facing LSU in New Orleans, before the schedule gets significantly tougher.

Norvell’s job security, even with a hefty buyout, will become an issue if FSU extends its streak of four consecutive losing seasons. His program is behind rivals Miami and Florida in recruiting, and there appears to be little separation with the UCF Knights in overall program strength.

FSU is counting on an infusion of a dozen transfers, especially the receiver corps of Michael Pittman (Oregon), Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Deuce Spann (Illinois), to spark a turnaround.

It better take care of business against Duquense. Otherwise, FSU’s football future will become murkier than it is already.

Making TEs more impactful

Before Trevor Lawrence made targeting them a higher priority last year, Jaguars tight ends went five of the previous seven seasons with less than a combined 510 yards and 50 receptions. The exception was 2015-16 when the arrival of free agent Julius Thomas , plus the tail end of Marcedes Lewis ’ career as a Jaguar, gave the position a little juice.

The franchise investing in free agent Evan Engram , along with Dan Arnold returning and an improved Lawrence having a stronger surrounding cast, puts the Jaguars in a better situation to use tight ends more effectively in the red zone.

Arnold is convinced promises of coach Doug Pederson’s offense prominently featuring the tight end position, like he did with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20), will be upheld, saying: “Without getting into detail, the best is yet to come. [The offense] is going to open up a lot more. Everybody is going to get a share [of catches].”

The Jaguars don’t have a potent tight end combo like Pederson had with Philly’s Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert , but they should have enough to make the position a much better threat than it’s been in years.

No respect for Freddy T

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor continues to get short-changed in the respect department, this time from his own home base.

The inaugural class of the Muck City Sports Hall of Fame, which encompasses Belle Glade, Pahokee and Clewiston, recently inducted four NFL players — Rickey Jackson, Santonio Holmes, Jessie Hester and Jimmy Spencer .

Jackson is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so that's a no-brainer selections. Inducting Hester was certainly influenced by his 36-4 record coaching at Glades Central High. But my goodness, Taylor is the 17th leading rusher (11,695 yards) all-time in the NFL. Putting Spencer, a cornerback who started only half of the games he played in 12 seasons, and Holmes, a good receiver with only 36 career TDs, over Taylor is a head-scratcher.

Riley overdue for enshrinement

Deceased Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley is one of three finalists for induction by the Pro Football Hall of Fame seniors committee in 2023, which also includes ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley and New York Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko .

Nothing against Howley and Klecko, who are equally deserving of HOF entry, but it always baffled me why Riley didn’t get enshrined a long time ago. His 65 interceptions are tied for fifth on the all-time NFL list.

The four defensive backs with more interceptions — Paul Krause, Emlen Tunnel, Rod Woodson and Dick “Night Train” Lane — are all in the HOF. Charles Woodson , also enshrined in Canton, is the only player since Riley retired in 1983 to match his interception total.

Riley, a former Jacksonville resident who once served as a teacher/coach at Raines High, is among the most underrated players in NFL history. Shockingly, he never made a Pro Bowl, but was first-team, All-Pro in his final season when he had eight interceptions at age 36.

Here’s what the low-key Riley, who passed away from a heart attack two years ago at 72, once said about not getting into Canton: “I’ve always thought your work would speak for you. It’s like it’s working against me now because the older you get and the longer you stay out of it, people forget who you are.”

It’s a shame Riley, a former Florida A&M quarterback and head coach, can now only be inducted posthumously. But like fellow Rattler and Jacksonville native Bob Hayes , the Bartow native belongs in Canton.

Keyontae Johnson future

It is likely with both joy and some concern among his fans that former Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson , who collapsed on the court at Florida State in December, 2020, has found a place to resume his career at Kansas State. Ironically, the Wildcats host Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.

There’s certainly an element of risk in Johnson playing basketball again, though it’s impossible to know how big of a chance he’s taking. One thing is certain: Florida’s concern for his welfare was so great that the Gators weren’t willing to let him play again.

Johnson, who was preseason SEC Player of the Year when he collapsed, entered the transfer portal in May and will have one year of eligibility remaining. K-State is coming off a 14-17 season and has a new coach in Jerome Tang , who is restocking the roster with seven transfers.

Quick, parting shots

If Jaguars’ third-year receiver Laviska Shenault were not a second-round draft pick, his future with the team might be on more tenuous ground. Shenault looked shaky and tentative as a returner in the preseason loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which impacts decisions at that position for non-starters. He might still make the 53-man roster, but Shenault’s lack of consistency should be a major concern. …

Remember back in March when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the Tour had about $200-plus million in reserves? Well, it sure sounds like they’re dipping into it quicker than anticipated to put more money in the players’ pockets and combat the deep coffers of the LIV Golf League. …

A recent Florida football team photo had 116 players and 140 staff members, so first-year Gators’ coach Billy Napier definitely isn’t downsizing. Still no word yet on whether UF is paying anybody six figures to be a weight-room spotter or a salad bar coordinator. …

Interesting perspective Wednesday after practice from FSU lineman Jazston Turnetine (6-foot-7, 336 pounds), who is battling for a right guard starting job with D’Mitri Emmanuel : “Practice doesn’t make perfect. Practice makes progress.”

