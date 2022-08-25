Warner University football team readies for 2022 season

One might think there is a huge difference between preparing for a football season as a coach vs. being a player. But to former NFL player and now current Warner University coach Dialleo Burks, there is not much difference.

Burks, who played wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and the Oakland Raiders in the late-1990s and the early-2000s, is preparing for his first season as the Royals head coach.

“You’re still working with the same components. You’re looking at strengths and weaknesses ... looking at the assessment is still the same in your breakdown,” Burks said. “What’s different is now you are trying to coordinate the skills of your players in a certain scheme based on trying to give you certain success.”

And success is what Burks is all about. Burks, who won a Class 2A state title coaching at Callaway High in in 2020, is trying to establish a winning culture at a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

Royals

Head Coach: Dialleo Burks (1st year)

Coaching Staff: George Brewer, Mike Piasecki, Tyler Wynn, William Bethel, Tony McCombs, Jonas Small.

2021 Record: 3-7.

Last time in Playoffs: Never.

Key losses: Quarterback Michael Young, wide receiver Andre Tommie, wide receiver Tevon Jackson.

Players to Watch: QB Evan Eshbach (So., 6-3, 185); QB Joe Gilchrist Jr. (Fr., 6-4, 210); QB Kiani Freeman (So., 6-2, 205); Receiver Eugene Witherspoon (Sr., 6-4, 195); Receiver Kevin Davis (Sr. 6 feet, 195) Running back Jatarvious Whitlow (Jr., 6-0, 140); TE/DE; OL Spenser Heusinkveld (Jr. 6-1, 265); DE Mike Reynolds (Jr., 6 feet, 230); LB Xavier Johnson )Sr., 5-10, 200); LB Winslot Greffin (Jr. 6 feet, 210); FS O’marrion Wilson (So., 6 feed t, 190)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 27 — 5 p.m. vs. Keiser University

Sept. 3 — 6 p.m. at University of West Florida

Sept. 17 — 3 p.m. at Florida Memoria University

Sept. 24 — 6 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin

Oct. 1 — 7 p.m. vs. Webber International

Oct. 8 — 7 p.m. vs. Florida Memorial University

Oct. 15 — 5 p.m. at Keiser University

Oct. 22 — 7 p.m. vs. University of Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 29 — 6 p.m. at St. Thomas University

Nov. 5 — 7 p.m. vs. Southeastern

Nov. 12 — 7 p.m. at Ave Maria University

Offense

All training camp there has been a battle at the quarterback position between Eshbach, Gilchrist and Freeman. Eshbach has been showing positive quarterback characteristics, including being a field general. Still, Gilchrist has been challenging this position over the summer, along with Freeman.

“We just want to put a guy in the position who (makes) the best decision. A lot of times, the most talented guy could be the worst decision-maker; the less talented can be your best decision-maker,” Burks said.

On the outside will be receiver Witherspoon, who played for Southeastern a few years ago. Witherspoon is a tall athlete with good hands who knows how to weave through traffic. And Davis will be on the outside as well, providing a threat to stretch the field and block in the run game as well.

Whitlow will be at running back as the workhorse. And helping to lead the offensive line will be Heusinkveld, who is very athletic.

Defense

The defense will come down to guys like defensive end Reynolds, linebackers Johnson and Greffin, and safety Wilson.

“Those are our guys that we’ve seen so far but we challenge every guy that dresses who can be that guy, so that’s what we look for,” Burks said.

Outlook

Burks has recruited players who are interested in playing football at the next level. With four coaches that have NFL experience on the staff, they should be able to recognize those candidates.

Coach’s comment

“Once you’ve seen it at the highest level, played in it, and coached it, that’s the expectation. You want to do things on an elite level, and so that’s what we bring — not just on the field, but off the field,” Burks said. “We want these guys to maximize everything that they have inside of them.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Warner University football team readies for 2022 season