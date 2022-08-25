ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon gas prices dropping more like a feather than a stone

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though the price tag on a gallon of gas is a bit less than it was last week, the drop isn't quite up to par with the past couple of months. The slowing started last week, with the decrease in prices being just over five cents, roughly half of what it had been in the weeks prior when we were seeing drops of ten to twelve cents per week.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Homicide investigation in West Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a home on Courtland Avenue where a woman is dead. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the woman is about 26-27 years old and was the apparent victim of a homicide. The woman's identity has not yet been released and the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Republican supporters enjoyed a fish fry

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) --The 8th District Republican Party hosted a Fish Fry at Perry's Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event had several republican leaders including Congressman Austin Scott, Governor Brian Kemp, and nominee Herschel Walker. The Fish Fry was started in 2003 and now is an event for families to support their politicians.
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County investigators looking for forgery suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County deputies are looking for a man wanted for forgery. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened around 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. The individual pictured in this story cashed a check that was altered at the United Bank in Bolingbroke, deputies...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Mark Butler
wgxa.tv

All lanes closed due to wreck on Highway 87 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Highway 87 in Juliette is shut down due to a wreck north of Newton Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a tractor-trailer caught fire as a result of the crash, causing all lanes to be closed. We haven't gotten word on if any...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County deputies actively looking for hit-and-run suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities in Monroe County are searching for a hit-and-run suspect. The scene is near I-75 north at the Johnstonville Road area. Anyone who sees the suspect - described as a Black male who is wearing no shirt and has his hair styled in dreads - is urged to call 911.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Spring Street to close overnight for bridge demolition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If Spring Street is part of your daily commute, then you may have to make some adjustments to your route later this week. On Wednesday and Thursday nights this week, Spring Street will be closed overnight from 10:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. The street will be...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley man arrested in 6-year-old's crash death

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is now in custody for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash that happened on Christmas Day in 2021. The crash happened at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Church Road and Briarmont Drive. At the time of the crash, Bibb County deputies...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Criticism erupts after DJ plays 'vulgar' songs at Perry Middle School dance

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Middle School has been at the center of criticism from concerned parents over songs played by the DJ at a school dance. Community members called WGXA about the incident - and callers said the DJ played songs with vulgar lyrics that were not appropriate for students that age.
PERRY, GA

