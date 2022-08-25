Read full article on original website
Macon gas prices dropping more like a feather than a stone
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though the price tag on a gallon of gas is a bit less than it was last week, the drop isn't quite up to par with the past couple of months. The slowing started last week, with the decrease in prices being just over five cents, roughly half of what it had been in the weeks prior when we were seeing drops of ten to twelve cents per week.
Reward for tips after downtown Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery vandalized
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The group that oversees preservation at Rose Hill Cemetery says someone vandalized the front gate. Surveillance videos shared on social media by the Rose Hill Preservation & Restoration, Inc. show what appears to be a young woman with a small frame and red hair approaching the gate.
Homicide investigation in West Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a home on Courtland Avenue where a woman is dead. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the woman is about 26-27 years old and was the apparent victim of a homicide. The woman's identity has not yet been released and the...
'It's a complex problem': Bibb County Sheriff's office cites two panhandlers in two years
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Life hasn't always been easy for Sharon Guilford. "When I moved here to Georgia, I said I'd never be homeless, sure enough, I was for eight months, when my car got taken, I lived four months in my car and the rest of it when my car got taken," Guilford said.
Republican supporters enjoyed a fish fry
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) --The 8th District Republican Party hosted a Fish Fry at Perry's Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event had several republican leaders including Congressman Austin Scott, Governor Brian Kemp, and nominee Herschel Walker. The Fish Fry was started in 2003 and now is an event for families to support their politicians.
Monroe County investigators looking for forgery suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County deputies are looking for a man wanted for forgery. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened around 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. The individual pictured in this story cashed a check that was altered at the United Bank in Bolingbroke, deputies...
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
On the Farm: Baldwin Schools win USDA funding for hydronic, aquaponic produce growing
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Of all the schools in Georgia, this year only one district earned the attention and support of the United States Department of Agriculture in the form of a $50,000 Farm to School Turnkey Grant: the Baldwin County School District. “We have been working very hard to...
All lanes closed due to wreck on Highway 87 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Highway 87 in Juliette is shut down due to a wreck north of Newton Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a tractor-trailer caught fire as a result of the crash, causing all lanes to be closed. We haven't gotten word on if any...
Monroe County deputies actively looking for hit-and-run suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities in Monroe County are searching for a hit-and-run suspect. The scene is near I-75 north at the Johnstonville Road area. Anyone who sees the suspect - described as a Black male who is wearing no shirt and has his hair styled in dreads - is urged to call 911.
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Spring Street to close overnight for bridge demolition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If Spring Street is part of your daily commute, then you may have to make some adjustments to your route later this week. On Wednesday and Thursday nights this week, Spring Street will be closed overnight from 10:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. The street will be...
Fort Valley Police: Fugutive arrested in connection to a teen homicide victim
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The suspect in a Fort Valley homicide has been arrested. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says Daquan Williams was arrested at a home Sunday morning by the Peach County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Williams was wanted for aggravated assault in...
Fort Valley man arrested in 6-year-old's crash death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is now in custody for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash that happened on Christmas Day in 2021. The crash happened at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Church Road and Briarmont Drive. At the time of the crash, Bibb County deputies...
Criticism erupts after DJ plays 'vulgar' songs at Perry Middle School dance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Middle School has been at the center of criticism from concerned parents over songs played by the DJ at a school dance. Community members called WGXA about the incident - and callers said the DJ played songs with vulgar lyrics that were not appropriate for students that age.
