GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Whitecaps partnered with Fifth Third Bank and Helen DeVos Children’s hospital to put on Kids Can Conquer. This fun event allows kids staying at Helen Devos Children’s hospital to have the opportunity of a lifetime helping on field and throughout the park, doing things that many people will never get the chance to do. Such as running the scoreboard, announcing the game, running the bases, being the general manager to name a few. For some of these kids this was the first time all year they were able to do something fun and their smiles lightened up everyone around them.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO