Consumers Energy prepares for potentially hazardous storms on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lakeshore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds up to 65 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards. The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm since it appeared in the forecast and is ready to respond. Crews are being pre-staged in areas where we expect the greatest damage and are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.
Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thundrrstorm Watch that covers much of S. Lower Michigan. The watch is mainly for damaging straight-line wind and will run to 8 pm. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 pm. Hazard: Tornado Likelihood Low Severe Wind: High Severe Hail: Very Low. The Storm...
Harbor 31 celebrates next phase of Muskegon Lake development
More than 15 years after planning began, a more than $120 million project on the shores of Mukegon Lake is finally taking shape. (Aug. 29, 2022)
Big 4 Guide to Labor Day Weekend events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that the Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner! If you’re not heading out of town traveling, there are some great local events to check out here in West Michigan. West Michigan Labor Fest. Monday, September...
BrightCovers is a game changer for your deck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – No matter the season, we love being outside and in the sunshine but during the warmer months, too much sun can be uncomfortable and even unbearable at times. If you own a home with a patio, deck, or any outdoor space, you know that having the proper covering or awning overhead is essential! That’s why we’re talking about Bright Covers today about what they offer customers.
Photos: The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids hosts 2022 Polish Heritage Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan’s three-day celebration of Polish culture, music and food, The Polish Heritage Festival, kicked off in Calder Plaza in Downtown Grand Rapids on Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28!. Hosted by the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids, the annual event featured...
Kids can conquer with the West Michigan Whitecaps
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Whitecaps partnered with Fifth Third Bank and Helen DeVos Children’s hospital to put on Kids Can Conquer. This fun event allows kids staying at Helen Devos Children’s hospital to have the opportunity of a lifetime helping on field and throughout the park, doing things that many people will never get the chance to do. Such as running the scoreboard, announcing the game, running the bases, being the general manager to name a few. For some of these kids this was the first time all year they were able to do something fun and their smiles lightened up everyone around them.
You could help Michigan forests & the environment with DTE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy has a CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program that gives customers an easy way to help address greenhouse gas emissions. For a small monthly fee, customers can address up to 25% o 100% of an average home’s greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a more sustainable future. DTE has secured carbon offset credits that support forests locally here in Michigan. Customer enrollment in the program also supports the advancement of non-fossil fuels developed locally by using renewable natural gas from a Canton, Michigan landfill and a waste-water treatment facility here in Grand Rapids.
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks. (Aug. 29, 2022)
Your home decor doesn’t need to match 100%
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When designing a room, many people play it safe with décor by believing that every element must match. A well-balanced room, however, only needs elements that go together. Professional Interior Designer Leslie Hart-Davidson is here to show us the difference between match and...
Photos: Unique Models & Talent’s 40th anniversary Gala 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s oldest and largest modeling agencies, Unique Models & Talent, reached a major milestone on Friday, Aug. 26. The company celebrated over forty years of servicing the community by hosting its “40th Anniversary Gala” at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.
Woman shot, killed on I-94 identified
The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released. (Aug. 29, 2022) ‘Just amazing’: Siblings, WMU students remember hit-and-run …. 1 arrested, 1 at large in child abuse case; teen …. Crews working to restore power to thousands. WMU, MSU...
Lyoya's father, others criticize Schurr trial delay
Lyoya's family gathered outside the Kent County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. Patrick's father said every time the murder case is delayed, it feels like a knife in his heart. (Aug. 27, 2022)
‘Just amazing’: Siblings, WMU students remember hit-and-run victim
Western Michigan University students gathered Monday to remember a friend and sorority sister who was killed this past weekend. (Aug. 30, 2022)
‘Truly remarkable’: Unwanted books start new chapter
Dozens of unwanted books from North Holland Elementary School now have new homes, thanks to an effort by the community to take a stack of books from the recycling bin. (Aug. 28, 2022)
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail. (Aug. 28, 2022)
