Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Schools see another jump in first day enrollment
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Area Public Schools is continuing the trend of record attendance after this year's first day of class. The District tells WDAY Radio that 7427 students in grades K-12 enrolled for the first day of school on Monday. The 2022-23 school year’s opening enrollment is 487 students more than were enrolled last spring and 91 students more than last year’s opening enrollment.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents show unwavering support of district, teachers as school year begins
(Fargo, ND) -- In the wake of much more local and national attention, the Fargo Public School District is still getting the thumbs up from several parents and guardians as the new school year gets rolling. "You always have to be aware of what's going on when it comes to...
wdayradionow.com
Gas prices continue on pace with National Average in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to track in concert with the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded here has fallen to a little over three dollars, 79 cents, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to settle at about three 85.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer details remaining construction projects in Cass County
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation official says construction projects across Cass County are well on their way or nearing completion. North Dakota Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Joe Peyerl joined WDAY Midday to speak about some of the remaining projects still ongoing in our region. Peyerl says the county is currently in the midst of the heaviest periods of construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
RedHawks auction off special jerseys to support Veterans Honor Flights
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks are helping veterans take their Next Honor Flight through donations raised this weekend. The RedHawks were wearing special jerseys during their last home stand of the season. After their rain-delayed win over Winnipeg on Sunday, the RedHawks auctioned off their jerseys, with the proceeds going to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.
wdayradionow.com
Eastbound lane on 13th Avenue in West Fargo to close for repairs
(West Fargo, ND) -- The eastbound left lane of 13th Avenue will close beginning Thursday, September 1st. The closure will run from 3rd Street E to 6th Street E. City work crews will work in preparation for underground repairs. City officials say traffic access will be maintained in each direction while the work takes place.. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 2nd. This work is part of phase 2 of a sewer collector system rehabilitation project,
wdayradionow.com
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
wdayradionow.com
Gun scare caused panic at Fargo night club
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting threat that caused a panic at a local club Saturday night. Police say someone called the Northern Gentlemen's Club at some point in the night Saturday and threatened to shoot the place up. Patrons and employees panicked and fled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
wdayradionow.com
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
wdayradionow.com
8-27-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – West Fargo Sheyenne QB Caleb Duerr. 10:34 - 10:47 – Week 1 of FCS Football begins today!. Breakdown and preview of games to come for the weekend.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman accused of attacking husband, roommate during domestic dispute
(Fargo, ND) -- A 28-year-old Fargo woman is facing charges after attacking her husband and a roommate Sunday. Fargo Police say they responded to a home in the 42-hundred block of Estates Drive South for a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday. The roommate was reportedly injured in that altercation....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire Department responds to early morning apartment fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building fire located at 815 34th ave E that happened around 1:40 am, and found flames were visible from a vent inside the building. Crews contained the fire quickly, saying the building sustained minor damage causing two residents to be displaced.
wdayradionow.com
AG: Fargo policer officer's use of force "justified" in shooting death of Shane Netterville
(Fargo,ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the shooting in which Fargo Police Officer Adam O'Brien killed crime suspect Shane Netterville was "justified". The shooting happened in an apartment complex the morning of July 8th. "He made the vehicle into a deadly weapon," said Wrigley in describing the...
Comments / 0