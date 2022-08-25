Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Pearl River nets four goals in victory over No. 17 Mineral Area
FULTON, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team built on its great early season form Saturday, dominating No. 17 Mineral Area 4-1 to remain unbeaten. “The girls played really well today. It’s always big for their confidence, knowing that they can compete with some of the top teams in the country,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to play and improve our game. We’re proud to pull out this win.”
Picayune Item
Summer weather is in soggy mode
Water is standing in the ditches. Water is standing in yards, many of which look like they haven’t been mown in a couple of weeks. Mildew and mold are growing like gangbusters on man-made surfaces which happen to be susceptible to the fungi and which are not in an air-conditioned space. In other words, it’s just another stretch of soggy, summer weather in south Mississippi.
Picayune Item
An August field walk through the Crosby Arboretum’s educational exhibits
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. This past Saturday, Dr. Wayne Morris, Professor of Biology at Troy University, led us on an information-packed field walk that began in our beech-magnolia habitat near the Arboretum Visitor Center. Dr. Morris discussed species seen in the various woodland plant communities along the pathways. We ended our journey in the south pitcher plant bog, which is currently a riot of late summer colors and textures.
Picayune Item
Pearl River launches new website focusing on user accessibility
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is taking the need for stellar online functionality to heart with the launch of a new website. The new website has improved the user experience while showcasing all that The River has to offer. Visitors will find a completely different layout to...
Picayune Item
Supervisors approve bid for Extension Service office build
A bid to construct a new MSU Extension Service office building in Pearl River county was approved by the Board of Supervisors during the Aug. 17 meeting. Two bids were submitted, one from John C. Lee totaling $187,000 and another from Madco Inc. totaling $180,839. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said his estimate to construct a new facility was $185,560.
Picayune Item
Exits cleared, MODT controlled medians overgrown
Exit ramps along Interstate 59 in the city limits of Picayune will get some beautification work, but the medians along Highway 11 where the widening project was recently completed are overgrown. Mayor Jim Luke stood before the audience during the Aug. 16 meeting of the City Council to show a...
