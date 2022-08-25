Water is standing in the ditches. Water is standing in yards, many of which look like they haven’t been mown in a couple of weeks. Mildew and mold are growing like gangbusters on man-made surfaces which happen to be susceptible to the fungi and which are not in an air-conditioned space. In other words, it’s just another stretch of soggy, summer weather in south Mississippi.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO