ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Man dead after police shooting in Muncie

By Aaron Organ
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KH7y_0hVNWioC00

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Muncie fatally shot a man who they said pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers during a domestic disturbance investigation at a home early Thursday.

The incident unfolded at a home on East Andover Street, on the north side of Muncie, around 1 a.m. A “concerned neighbor” called police for an alleged domestic disturbance, according to a report from Indiana State Police.

At the home, Muncie Police spoke with a male in the home, and began negotiations. Eventually, a SWAT team was called in.

State police at some point during the ordeal, officers heard gunshots in the home, then saw a man approach a window. He then pointed what appeared to be a firearm at officers, state police said.

Court docs: Man accused of dealing more than a pound of fentanyl

At that point, an officer fired a shot from a rifle, striking the man. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the situation.

It’s not clear from the state police report if the man had a gun when he was shot, or whether anyone else was in the home at the time.

The man was not identified. State police said his name, as well as the officers involved in the incident, will be released later.

State police called the investigation “active.” The case will be turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor for review after the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59...
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime#Muncie Police#Nexstar Media Inc
wbiw.com

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – The first crash occurred on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis. On Saturday, August 27, at approximately 7:15 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the left side of the road. When first responders arrived they found the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive, despite life-saving efforts 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police Explain Wednesday Night Police Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS--An Indianapolis Metro Police Officer fired his gun during the chase of three people who were running away from them Wednesday night. That officer has been put on administrative leave while criminal and administrative investigations are conducted. That’s standard procedure when an officer fires a gun during a chase. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy