hopeprescott.com
FFA Students At HHS Learn About FFA Emblem
FFA Students at Hope High learned the parts of the FFA emblem and their meaning in class on Thursday. On Friday, students used clues to not only figure out where to find each part, but to know which piece of the emblem they were looking for. Photos by students & Mrs. Rodden.
hopeprescott.com
Bonner UAHT academic all star
HOPE – Allison Bonner of Prescott, has been selected as the 2022 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. In her time at UAHT, Bonner has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association, and is a Campus Crusade for Christ member.
magnoliareporter.com
Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District
The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
southwestarkansasradio.com
NPD hires school resource officer and patrolman
Two new officers, including a second school resource officer, began working this week with the Nashville Police Department. Danielle Terwilliger will serve as the Nashville School District’s second resource officer. She is a 2011 Nashville graduate and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Terwilliger worked six years for Arkansas Probation and Parole. Chief Amy Marion said Terwilliger is currently enrolled in the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden and will begin her training next month. In addition to serving as a resource officer at the school, she will also be a patrolman for the police department during the summer months.
texarkanafyi.com
12th Annual Watermelon Weigh-off in Old Washington
The 12th Annual Watermelon Weigh-off is happening Saturday, September 3, from 8:00 am to 12 noon. First place pays $500, $300 for second place, and $200 for third. Here are some more details. Event Details:. On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market will host an official watermelon weigh-off...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Seek Nominations to 2020 Educator Hall of Fame
Hope Public Schools seeks nominations for the 2022 Educator Hall of Fame ballot. In order for a person to be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, the nominee must meet the following requirements:. Be retired from the field of education (Ex: Not currently working as an educator);. Must...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Schools Set COVID Vaccination Clinics
Vaccination clinics will be available for students, teachers, and staff who are 5 years old and older wanting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Transportation arrangements will be made for students located on other campuses. Parents/guardians will need to complete the consent form and return it with the student. If students are not registered with the Bobcat Clinic, a registration packet will need to be completed. All required paperwork will be available on each campus for anyone interested.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown
Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
hopeprescott.com
UACCH offers forklift course
HOPE – A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
hopeprescott.com
Waunzelle P. Petre
Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, AR. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Full obit to follow. We also invite you to express your public...
swark.today
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a subject they need some help identifying, if you think you know who this is, you can stay anonymous. My father used to tell me "there ain't nothing out that time of night except police and bad women," I miss my dad. But, he's still pretty accurate in his meaning of that statement, young people out walking the streets at 1 AM is usually not a good thing.
ktoy1047.com
Suspect who shot man at Texarkana Walmart arrested in Oklahoma
Zachariah Larry was arrested by officers of the Bethany, Oklahoma, police department along with his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, on the Southwestern Christian University campus. Daniels is enrolled at the university on a basketball scholarship, and Larry was identified in her dorm room. Larry has been on the run after skipping...
hopeprescott.com
Muriel Tackette
Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
arkadelphian.com
