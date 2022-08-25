Read full article on original website
wkms.org
bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville
In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
whvoradio.com
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author
She's a woman known for her words, but now in Hopkinsville, Bell Hooks will also be a recognizable face, thanks to a new mural.
lite987whop.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
fortcampbell-courier.com
KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27
Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
clarksvillenow.com
Voting begins for Clarksville’s Best 2022: free to enter, free to vote, free to win!
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voting is under way, and you’re all set to pick your favorite restaurants, shops, schools and more in the big annual Clarksville’s Best contest!. The entrants were nominated by your friends and neighbors, and they’re in over 155 categories, divided into eight...
clarksvillenow.com
Ashli Apryl Ranae Edge
Ashli Apryl Ranae Edge, born to Timothy Gregg Edge and Carla Ranae (Newberry) Edge in Clarksville TN at 1:27 p.m. on the 17th of February of 1995 journeyed into eternal life at 6:15 p.m. on the 25th of August of 2022. Family, friends, and staff honored her with a hero’s walk at Saint Thomas Midtown Ascension hospital in Nashville TN and, as an organ donor, her life offered miraculous new life to others.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man and woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car at the Russellville Road exit. Both drivers were taken by ambulance...
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
clarksvillenow.com
Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
clarksvillenow.com
Alterrik Brown
Alterrik Brown was born November 29, 1995 in Marion, South Carolina to the parents, Alterrik Smith and Celeste Brown. He departed this short life on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Alterrik was educated and was a graduate High School. He was an entrepreneur and was employed in Lawncare.
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
clarksvillenow.com
The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road
The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
clarksvillenow.com
Bud Sherrill
A Celebration of Life for CW4 Bud Sherrill, ARMY (Ret), age 87, of Dickson, TN, will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest alongside his first wife, Sybol Sherrill. Pastors David Mackens and Kenny Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Exit 1 Piano Lessons expanding with new location, new teachers and more classes
Exit 1 Piano Lessons is expanding and opening in a new location, with more instruments offered and more teachers. Clair Susong created the studio in January 2018 on Northfield Drive to bring piano lessons to her community in the Exit 1 area. A couple of years later, the pandemic changed everything.
Gas leak in Clarksville halts traffic on Tylertown Road
A gas leak on Tylertown Road in Clarksville Monday afternoon resulted in road closures as crews worked to restore service.
WSMV
Clarksville PD responds to crash causing major delays
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a major crash and said it may cause significant traffic congestion and cause delays for parents picking up students at Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash happened at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road around...
