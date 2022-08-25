ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wkms.org

bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville

In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
whvoradio.com

VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022

It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
lite987whop.com

Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville

The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
fortcampbell-courier.com

KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27

Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
clarksvillenow.com

Ashli Apryl Ranae Edge

Ashli Apryl Ranae Edge, born to Timothy Gregg Edge and Carla Ranae (Newberry) Edge in Clarksville TN at 1:27 p.m. on the 17th of February of 1995 journeyed into eternal life at 6:15 p.m. on the 25th of August of 2022. Family, friends, and staff honored her with a hero’s walk at Saint Thomas Midtown Ascension hospital in Nashville TN and, as an organ donor, her life offered miraculous new life to others.
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man and woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car at the Russellville Road exit. Both drivers were taken by ambulance...
whopam.com

Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.

A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
clarksvillenow.com

Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
clarksvillenow.com

Alterrik Brown

Alterrik Brown was born November 29, 1995 in Marion, South Carolina to the parents, Alterrik Smith and Celeste Brown. He departed this short life on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Alterrik was educated and was a graduate High School. He was an entrepreneur and was employed in Lawncare.
wkdzradio.com

Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville

The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
clarksvillenow.com

The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
mainstreetclarksville.com

Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road

The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
clarksvillenow.com

Bud Sherrill

A Celebration of Life for CW4 Bud Sherrill, ARMY (Ret), age 87, of Dickson, TN, will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest alongside his first wife, Sybol Sherrill. Pastors David Mackens and Kenny Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
WSMV

Clarksville PD responds to crash causing major delays

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a major crash and said it may cause significant traffic congestion and cause delays for parents picking up students at Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash happened at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road around...
