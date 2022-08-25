ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD: Person killed in near south side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Colts#6 Years#Played Football#Violent Crime#Broad Ripple
WISH-TV

1 shot in Indianapolis, stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block Ednborough Lane, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The person has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Teen Arrested After Police Chase for Carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old after a police chase for carjacking. Police say they found a vehicle Thursday near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. They said the vehicle had been previously taken in a carjacking. Police say they tried stopping the vehicle but the driver kept driving. They say the chase ended near East 34th Street and Nicholas Avenue after the 16-year-old teenager crashed the vehicle and ran from officers. The teenager was eventually located and arrested.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Arrested in Greenwood IN High School Student Murder

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus in Greenwood, Indiana. He was just a sophomore in high school, and was identified by family as Temario Stokes Junior. Police say he was targeted. Witnesses say the suspect, identified as 18 year old...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy