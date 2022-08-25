INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old after a police chase for carjacking. Police say they found a vehicle Thursday near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. They said the vehicle had been previously taken in a carjacking. Police say they tried stopping the vehicle but the driver kept driving. They say the chase ended near East 34th Street and Nicholas Avenue after the 16-year-old teenager crashed the vehicle and ran from officers. The teenager was eventually located and arrested.

