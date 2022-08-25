Read full article on original website
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
wibqam.com
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in injury and possession of methamphetamine.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
cbs4indy.com
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”. According to the sheriff’s department,...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
3 hurt, 2 dead in series of shootings, stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a weekend that saw a deadly shooting involving soldiers from the Netherlands, the violence spilled over into early Monday as two people were killed in four shootings and a stabbing that left three other people injured across Indianapolis. The deadly stabbing happened around 1:08 a.m. a little more than two miles from […]
19-year-old dies after weekend shooting on Indy's north side
A man has died after being shot over the weekend on Indianapolis' north side. The shooting happened on the city's north side.
IMPD: Person killed in near south side stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
WISH-TV
1 shot in Indianapolis, stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block Ednborough Lane, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The person has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition,...
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
WISH-TV
Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teen Arrested After Police Chase for Carjacking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old after a police chase for carjacking. Police say they found a vehicle Thursday near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. They said the vehicle had been previously taken in a carjacking. Police say they tried stopping the vehicle but the driver kept driving. They say the chase ended near East 34th Street and Nicholas Avenue after the 16-year-old teenager crashed the vehicle and ran from officers. The teenager was eventually located and arrested.
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Arrested in Greenwood IN High School Student Murder
A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus in Greenwood, Indiana. He was just a sophomore in high school, and was identified by family as Temario Stokes Junior. Police say he was targeted. Witnesses say the suspect, identified as 18 year old...
Person in critical condition after shooting in north side: police say
One person is in critical condition late Sunday night after suffering from a gunshot wound on the city's north side.
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Man to serve 80 years in murder of beloved Indy man
A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. To his mother, he was “her baby.” The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and […]
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of...
