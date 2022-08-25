ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Former Bank Slated to Become Apartments

(Harrisburg, PA ) -- The president of Atlantic Community Bankers Bank says the company has sold its headquarters building in Camp Hill. Atlantic Community's president and CEO Craig Howie says the 12-thousand square-foot building at 1400 Market Street has been bought by a developer that will convert it to apartments. The company's new headquarters will be located in East Pennsboro Township.
HARRISBURG, PA
Quentin Riding Club officially disbands

The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Business
Harrisburg, PA
Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in York

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YORK, PA
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
#Broad Street Market
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Ag and youth grant program now accepting applications

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture is inviting proposals for this year’s Ag and Youth Grant Program. The program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The grant program was created by the Legislature in 2019. Additional information about the program is available here. Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
HARRISBURG, PA
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
HARRISBURG, PA
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
THOMASVILLE, PA

