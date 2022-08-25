Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
iheart.com
Former Bank Slated to Become Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA ) -- The president of Atlantic Community Bankers Bank says the company has sold its headquarters building in Camp Hill. Atlantic Community's president and CEO Craig Howie says the 12-thousand square-foot building at 1400 Market Street has been bought by a developer that will convert it to apartments. The company's new headquarters will be located in East Pennsboro Township.
lebtown.com
Quentin Riding Club officially disbands
The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg’s Kipona Festival to return with food, music, laser light show over Labor Day weekend
Continuing a longstanding Labor Day weekend tradition, Harrisburg will celebrate the end of summer with one of its largest annual events. This year’s Kipona Festival will feature food trucks, live music and a laser light show during the event, which runs from Sept. 3 to 5 on City Island and Riverfront Park.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Free internet may be available for Harrisburg families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet. If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services. The...
abc27.com
After Knead: Why restaurants are difficult – although not impossible – for unions to organize
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On the first Knead-less Friday night in Midtown Harrisburg since the restaurant opened in 2016, labor activists are wondering what’s next for their movement. Sam Weymouth, who has a nascent organization called “717 Restaurant Workers United,” has tried and failed to help organize workers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in York
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant
A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mechanicsburg senior care facility uses robots to battle staff shortages
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Like many businesses, Messiah Lifeways in Cumberland County has been no stranger to staffing shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior living facility is adapting and testing out robots to help maintain the facility. “We are still facing challenges in hiring," Messiah Lifeways President...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
Ag and youth grant program now accepting applications
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture is inviting proposals for this year’s Ag and Youth Grant Program. The program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The grant program was created by the Legislature in 2019. Additional information about the program is available here. Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg artist’s work featured as part of Sony’s “The Woman King” movie marketing campaign
Harrisburg artist Dionn Reneé was already looking forward to next month’s release of the movie “The Woman King.”. So when her artwork was chosen in a contest to be featured as part of the movie’s marketing materials, she was ecstatic. “It’s the biggest project that I’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Dealerships are seeing signs of a stabilizing used car market in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Used cars could soon become more affordable in Central Pennsylvania. Over the past year, the price for a used car increased by 10.9% between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the car listing website iSeeCars.com. However, local dealerships say they are seeing signs that prices...
Hershey Med president leaves job; national search for replacement planned
Deborah Berini has left her job as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A brief statement from Penn State Health on Monday gives no reason for her departure, and a spokeswoman said she would provide no further information. Deborah Addo, the executive vice president and chief...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Arrest warrants, unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet, harassment
Retail Theft – Police cited a 44-year-old South Lebanon Township man with retail theft after investigation into an incident that occurred at 4:10 p.m. May 24 on the 800 block of South 12th Street. He is accused of stealing merchandise worth $134.96. Public Drunkenness – Police cited a 44-year-old...
WGAL
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
Comments / 2