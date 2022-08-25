Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO