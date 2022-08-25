ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 46

UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH
2d ago

Proud to be able to say that I stood my ground and continue to do so against masks and vaccines. In one of the most tyrannical states in the country. I knew this was a hoax from day one and tried to tell as many as I could, but few would listen. But the war is far from over, everyone needs to realize what was done and never let it happen again.

Reply(1)
34
westdakota
2d ago

You knew this would finally come home to roost. Not sure what will happen in ten years when our military numbers are down by 50%

Reply(7)
32
john doe
2d ago

no thanks. don't want to work for any company that would mandate an experiment. rather just be self employed

Reply(1)
34
Related
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine#Price Waterhouse Coopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
pharmacytimes.com

Study: 61% of Vaccinated Individuals Over 50 Are Likely to Get Fall COVID-19 Booster

Health care providers’ recommendations will make a difference, results of a new poll from the University of Michigan show. Approximately 61% of individuals aged 50 years or older who have already received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are very likely to get an updated booster shot this fall, according to the results of a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy