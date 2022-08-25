Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
Washington Examiner
Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession
However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
Flashback: Liberal media was enthusiastic over student loan handouts, but now may have buyer's remorse
Left-leaning media have pointed out significant issues with President Biden’s student loan handout plan in recent days, yet prior to the announcement, several hosts and guests on liberal networks touted the idea and claimed it would change the lives of Americans. "Student loan forgiveness" has long been discussed in...
President Joe Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday to activate domestic semiconductor production as part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to bolster supply chains by weaning off reliance on foreign chips.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
thecentersquare.com
Two key Virginia congressional races could impact control of U.S. House
(The Center Square) – Voters from across the country will determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November, and the outcome of two key Virginia races could affect the final result. Democrats narrowly hold control of the House with a 220-211 majority, but Republicans are hoping to...
AOL Corp
Civil rights icon Andrew Young cites Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of progress
During a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," civil rights activist and former ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. “It's taken us a long time,” Young told Yahoo Finance. “But Joe Biden got a bill passed last night, but we've...
Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates
The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
‘I have a record’: Battleground Democrat says GOP attacks won’t stick
FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia — As the fight for control of the House heats up, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) says she believes recent legislative wins and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are shifting the political climate ahead of the midterm elections.
Biden Makes Big Move to Protect Dreamers—But the Program Remains Under Threat
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Biden administration took an important step this week to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era policy that shields undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. On Wednesday, the government issued a 450-page final rule set to go into effect on October 31 that codifies the program into federal regulation, replacing a guidance memo that created DACA in 2012 via executive action. Since then, more than 800,000 “Dreamers” have been allowed to stay in the country and received temporary work authorization. The new regulation maintains the eligibility criteria for the program and affirms that DACA recipients, of which there are currently about 600,000, should not be considered a priority for deportation.
Mic
Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids
When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
deseret.com
Perspective: The problem that’s getting left out in conversations about student debt
Lost in the bipartisan outrage over President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan is a small detail that could help some families out of the debt morass. It’s that the erasure of $10,000 in debt (double that for Pell Grant recipients) is being offered to students whether or not they earned a degree.
MSNBC
Dems inciting resentment over student loan forgiveness is unforgivably cowardly
At this point there’s no disputing that Democrats spend about as much time appealing to Republicans as they spend trying to please those who actually voted for them. Democrats’ trying to please Republicans is an even more dangerous game than it typically is. President Joe Biden’s forgiving up...
Calmes: Trump's latest grift — the Save America PAC $100 million hoard
Trump's constant wheedling with his supporters is vacuuming up dollars from small donors and funneling almost none of it to Republican candidates.
Challenges over 2003 law likely as legality of Biden’s student debt plan questioned
Biden’s executive order to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans is drawing both criticism and praise from across the political divide, and there will likely be legal challenges ahead over a 2003 law known as the HEROES Act.
PA Dem Senate candidate John Fetterman promised to be tip of the 'spear' in transition away from fossil fuels
Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., once said he would be proud to lead the so-called green transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. Fetterman remarked that he wanted to ensure green sources of energy represent the majority of power generation in Pennsylvania by the end of his lifetime, during a "meet and greet" with fellow state lieutenant governor candidates in 2018. He added that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.
GOP seat lead shrinks as Biden approval ticks up — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
Republicans head into the fall still in position to gain enough House seats for a majority, but a tumultuous summer has made their advantage appear a little smaller today — with a trend so far pointing toward narrow gains instead of a wave. Our CBS News Battleground Tracker estimates Republicans at 226 seats today, down from 230 estimated in July. A majority of 218 is needed to win control.
Teachers unions want parents to forget what happened during COVID. Don’t let them.
AFT President Randi Weingarten tries to rewrite history to absolve the union of responsibility for what it did to children and families in pandemic.
Oversight Republicans investigate why DOE hasn't spent COVID relief funds, role of teachers unions
(The Center Square) – Oversight Republicans have launched an investigation into how the U.S. Department of Education has handled billions of COVID-19 relief dollars, raising the alarm about the major learning loss experienced by students. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary...
thecentersquare.com
Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system
(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
