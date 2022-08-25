ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Washington Examiner

Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession

However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Two key Virginia congressional races could impact control of U.S. House

(The Center Square) – Voters from across the country will determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November, and the outcome of two key Virginia races could affect the final result. Democrats narrowly hold control of the House with a 220-211 majority, but Republicans are hoping to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates

The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
BUSINESS
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
Mother Jones

Biden Makes Big Move to Protect Dreamers—But the Program Remains Under Threat

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Biden administration took an important step this week to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era policy that shields undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. On Wednesday, the government issued a 450-page final rule set to go into effect on October 31 that codifies the program into federal regulation, replacing a guidance memo that created DACA in 2012 via executive action. Since then, more than 800,000 “Dreamers” have been allowed to stay in the country and received temporary work authorization. The new regulation maintains the eligibility criteria for the program and affirms that DACA recipients, of which there are currently about 600,000, should not be considered a priority for deportation.
IMMIGRATION
Mic

Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids

When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
POLITICS
Fox News

PA Dem Senate candidate John Fetterman promised to be tip of the 'spear' in transition away from fossil fuels

Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., once said he would be proud to lead the so-called green transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. Fetterman remarked that he wanted to ensure green sources of energy represent the majority of power generation in Pennsylvania by the end of his lifetime, during a "meet and greet" with fellow state lieutenant governor candidates in 2018. He added that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

GOP seat lead shrinks as Biden approval ticks up — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

Republicans head into the fall still in position to gain enough House seats for a majority, but a tumultuous summer has made their advantage appear a little smaller today — with a trend so far pointing toward narrow gains instead of a wave. Our CBS News Battleground Tracker estimates Republicans at 226 seats today, down from 230 estimated in July. A majority of 218 is needed to win control.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system

(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
DELAWARE STATE

