Greenwood, IN

wibqam.com

Bridgeton Civil War Days brings U.S history to life

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After 30 years, the town of Bridgeton hosted a Civil War reenactment over the weekend, educating people on the history of one of the biggest conflicts in U.S. history. Celia Case worked with the 49th Indiana Volunteer Infantry for the event. She said she believes it’s...
BRIDGETON, IN
wibqam.com

Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success with parade

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Over the past couple of weeks, the Little League baseball team from Hagerstown, Indiana has captured the hearts of many Hoosiers as they competed in the 2022 Little League World Series. The team qualified to head out to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and represent the Great Lakes region...
HAGERSTOWN, IN

