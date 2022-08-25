Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
WANE-TV
Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
Brown sentenced to 150 years to life
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of 19 counts of rape and other sex-related charges was sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday to serve 150 years to life in prison. Matthew Brown, 33, initially refused to enter the courtroom Monday — Brown reportedly feared for his...
wtvbam.com
Tompkins enters pleas to meth and stalking charges as part of plea bargain
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man who was facing numerous methamphetamine and aggravated stalking charges entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. A court spokesperson says 27-year-old Dylan Tompkins entered guilty pleas to charges of dealing or manufacturing meth and aggravated...
wfft.com
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
WANE-TV
Father seeks new charges in son’s homicide
Charles Newman has plotted every minute, every second of his son’s life during the day and evening he spent his final hours. The loss is something that never lets him rest since 19-year-old Markese Newman was stabbed to death on Aug. 28 with a cheap steak knife a year ago at Eby and Schwartz roads. He died on Aug. 29 at 5 a.m. at a local hospital.
WANE-TV
‘I’d go back’ says victim shot outside SW-side bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bystander and one other person were shot during a fight outside a popular bar on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning, Fort Wayne Police said. Police and medics were called around 1:25 a.m. to the Westland Centre mall, in the area...
hoiabc.com
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
wfft.com
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
WANE-TV
Juvenile critically hurt in Covington Rd. moped crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A male juvenile is in critical condition, after crashing a moped on Covington Road. According to Fort Wayne police, the moped was traveling west on Covington around 8:00 p.m. Sunday near South Hadley Road. The driver lost control and crashed, with a passenger on board.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says two people were injured in a shooting just outside of a popular Fort Wayne sports bar over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Teen brought gun to North Side football game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed following inmate death at Whitley Co. Jail
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Whitley County officials after a 32-year-old woman died while incarcerated at the county’s jail in 2020. Indiana law firm Wagner Reese, LLP says 32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox...
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
