Charles Newman has plotted every minute, every second of his son’s life during the day and evening he spent his final hours. The loss is something that never lets him rest since 19-year-old Markese Newman was stabbed to death on Aug. 28 with a cheap steak knife a year ago at Eby and Schwartz roads. He died on Aug. 29 at 5 a.m. at a local hospital.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO