MLGW to resume cutoffs for overdue bills

After a temporary suspension of disconnections, Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division will resume cutoffs for nonpayment beginning Monday, Aug. 29.

It’s been two months since MLGW cut off any customers due to nonpayment — two months that have presented customers with higher-than-normal energy bills and record-breaking temperatures .

During that suspension, MLGW made its deferred payment plan application available online.

Eligible customers can visit the website or call the Customer Care Center to apply for a deferred payment plan, which helps customers pay off large past-due balances. Requests take at least two business days to process.

“The pause on disconnects was not a permanent decision,” MLGW spokeswoman Stacey Greenberg said in an email. “We set up the online application for the deferred payment plan. We have provided this time, along with a week’s notice, for customers to seek assistance.”

If accepted into the program, customers must pay at least 25% of their total outstanding balance — or whatever percentage brings their outstanding balance below $2,000 — to enroll in a payment plan. The remaining balance is then paid off in installments over a 10-month period.

Customers already enrolled in other MLGW assistance programs, such as OnTrack, Budget Billing, PrePay or NetPay, are not eligible for deferred payments; those customers already enrolled in a deferred payment plan aren’t eligible for another until they complete the final payment on their existing plan.

Throughout the 10-month payment period, customers will continue to pay their monthly bills in addition to their deferred installment payments.

A week before disconnections resumed, about 4,800 people — or 1% of MLGW customers — were enrolled in a deferred payment plan, and they were about $900 overdue, on average.