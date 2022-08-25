Read full article on original website
Frozen puppies discovered at unlicensed Nye County properties where 300 dogs lived
County Sheriff's Office has discovered dozens of frozen puppies at an unregistered facility in rural Nye County, an investigation said outside court Monday.
Investigator: Puppies found in freezer at Nye County dog breeder's properties
An investigator says dozens of puppies were found in a freezer during a search of properties associated with a Nye County dog breeder, Vasili Platunov, who was arrested last week.
$25K donation to fund ‘Nevada Plants’ work to put trees in yards
A donation from Southwest Gas is expected to provide 1,000 trees in places where they will do plenty of work -- in people's yards.
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Court hearing, fundraiser set for hundreds of animals seized in Nye County
and woman arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges after over 300 animals were found by Nye County Sheriff's Office are said to appear in court on Monday. The Sheriff's office has also set up a fundraiser to help supply items for the animals.
Feeding the Las Vegas Valley
According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
msn.com
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day or night, packages being stolen off porches is a consistent problem in the Las Vegas Valley. One business owner in downtown Las Vegas says there’s a solution: putting your packages on hold. Walter Buchanan calls his business the “swiss army knife” of the...
8newsnow.com
Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Remains found at Callville Bay identified
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
AZFamily
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
RTC-OnDemand expands transportation zone to include South Point, Cowabunga Canyon, more
RTC-OnDemand has added new destinations to the new ride-share transportation service giving those in West Henderson and southwest parts of the valley a chance to travel to popular destinations.
msn.com
National Preparedness Month: How can you stay prepared for emergencies?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– To help you stay prepared for emergencies of all types, Clark County officials are reminding residents about the resources available as Emergency Preparedness Month approaches. September is National Preparedness Month which is the time of year to think about what you and your family may need...
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
Habaneros Taco Grill to Open Ninth Location
Habaneros Taco Grill #9 appears to be planned for the intersection of Pecos Rd and Patrick Ln
msn.com
Man sets car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital, Clark County fire officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department said a man set a car on fire just feet from a hospital entrance. The suspect, Kenny Hall, is facing charges of first and third degree arson in connection with the incident on Aug. 23 at Sunrise Hospital. According to CCFD,...
Visitor wins over $150k at Fremont Hotel and Casino
Last Thursday, a visitor was playing the Double Diamond Slot Machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino. The visitor took home more than $153,000.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 2:30PM PDT until September 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are. expected through next weekend. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California. and southern Nevada. * WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…A prolonged...
Veterinarians across the valley speak up about staffing shortages
People who adopted pets during the shutdown or were working from home and noticed issues with their pets discovered making an appointment to see a veterinarian means you may have to wait weeks.
pvtimes.com
Nye County commissioner will seek public defender in his domestic abuse case
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo told a judge on Monday that he would seek a court-appointed attorney to defend him against allegations that he choked and restrained his wife at their Pahrump home earlier in March. Blundo told judge Richard Glasson — a special-appointed justice of the peace from Tahoe...
