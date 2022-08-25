According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO