Pahrump, NV

8 News Now

Feeding the Las Vegas Valley

According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Remains found at Callville Bay identified

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
msn.com

National Preparedness Month: How can you stay prepared for emergencies?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– To help you stay prepared for emergencies of all types, Clark County officials are reminding residents about the resources available as Emergency Preparedness Month approaches. September is National Preparedness Month which is the time of year to think about what you and your family may need...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
