How to watch the Bills vs. Carolina Panthers preseason game on TV, live stream

The Bills will close out the preseason Friday night in Carolina, where they will put their 10-game preseason winning streak on the line against the Panthers.

Sean McDermott chuckled when he was asked about the streak because, while winning is always a good thing, it’s not like he and the Bills have made winning a priority over evaluating players. "Don't jinx us," he told reporters.

McDermott said earlier in the week that most of the starters will not play in the finale, including Josh Allen, and those who do will most likely not be playing long. Thus, get ready to watch the second- and third-stringers as they try to make one last push to make the team.

Sign up for the Bills Blast newsletterDelivered straight to your inbox, additional Bills analysis, insight, stats, quotes and team history from Sal Maiorana

General manager Brandon Beane said around 50 of the 53 roster spots have essentially been determined, so this last game will decide the final few, plus will impact who the Bills will try to bring back to their practice squad.

How to watch Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Bank of America Stadium

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Tasker (analyst), Cynthia Frelund (sideline reporter).

TV channels: The game will not be aired nationally and will only be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo), WSYR (Syracuse), WPNY (Utica), WETM (Elmira), WXXA (Albany), WWTI (Watertown), WIVT (Binghamton), WJET (Erie, Pennsylvania).

Online live stream: The game can be streamed on NFL.com, the NFL mobile app and the NFL's new streaming service, NFL+. The new NFL+ replaces NFL Game Pass and you can stream every NFL preseason game. You can also stream on fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with a paid subscription.

How to listen: Bills Radio Network in Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM), Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5 and WTKV (105.5), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), and Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM).

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast