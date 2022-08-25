ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How to watch the Bills vs. Carolina Panthers preseason game on TV, live stream

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNsuY_0hVNV0DO00

The Bills will close out the preseason Friday night in Carolina, where they will put their 10-game preseason winning streak on the line against the Panthers.

Sean McDermott chuckled when he was asked about the streak because, while winning is always a good thing, it’s not like he and the Bills have made winning a priority over evaluating players. "Don't jinx us," he told reporters.

McDermott said earlier in the week that most of the starters will not play in the finale, including Josh Allen, and those who do will most likely not be playing long. Thus, get ready to watch the second- and third-stringers as they try to make one last push to make the team.

Sign up for the Bills Blast newsletterDelivered straight to your inbox, additional Bills analysis, insight, stats, quotes and team history from Sal Maiorana

General manager Brandon Beane said around 50 of the 53 roster spots have essentially been determined, so this last game will decide the final few, plus will impact who the Bills will try to bring back to their practice squad.

How to watch Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Bank of America Stadium

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Tasker (analyst), Cynthia Frelund (sideline reporter).

TV channels: The game will not be aired nationally and will only be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo), WSYR (Syracuse), WPNY (Utica), WETM (Elmira), WXXA (Albany), WWTI (Watertown), WIVT (Binghamton), WJET (Erie, Pennsylvania).

Online live stream: The game can be streamed on NFL.com, the NFL mobile app and the NFL's new streaming service, NFL+. The new NFL+ replaces NFL Game Pass and you can stream every NFL preseason game. You can also stream on fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with a paid subscription.

How to listen: Bills Radio Network in Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM), Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5 and WTKV (105.5), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), and Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM).

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Rhule asked about Panthers potentially adding Cam Newton

Might the Carolina Panthers have interest in adding an old face now that a few of their quarterbacks are injured? That’s a question Matt Rhule was asked on Friday night. Not only did the Panthers lose Matt Corral earlier this preseason due to a Lisfranc injury, but now backup quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot injury. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers’ preseason game against the Bills on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AthlonSports.com

Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Clemson enters the season ranked No. 4 in both major polls and many media members believe that the Tigers are one of the most overrated teams of 2022. They point to the fact that despite winning 10 games last fall, none of the victories stood out as overly impressive, and the personnel at two of the teams' weakest spots – quarterback and offensive line – look much the same. The Tigers also will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy