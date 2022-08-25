ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot after confrontation in Phoenix near Broadway Road and 16th Street

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man was fatally shot by an acquaintance after getting into a confrontation on Wednesday near Broadway Road and 16th Street.

Officers were called to a business in the area around 7 p.m. and found Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52, on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The man who called 911 identified himself as the person who shot Hinojosa-Chavez.

The men were acquaintances and had a brief confrontation at a business, according to police. The man who called 911 said he saw Hinojosa-Chavez reaching for what he thought was a gun, and then he shot him. Witnesses corroborated this story, police said. It's unclear if Hinojosa-Chavez was actually holding a gun.

Officials released the man in consultation with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. His charges were expected to be submitted for review after the investigation ends.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

