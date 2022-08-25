Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock Ahead of Atlanta Conference
The Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign has been hit with a series of controversies and scandals.
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
Trump Ridiculed After Calling for His Reinstatement: 'Ridiculous at Best'
The ex-president was called "delusional" and "crazy" after demanding that someone "declare" him the "rightful winner" of the 2020 election on Monday.
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Calls for a 'New Election' That Could Reinstate Him as President
"This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country," the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
Company Behind Trump's Truth Social Lost $6.5M, Stock Plunged 72 Percent
Digital World Acquisition warned that its operations "could be adversely affected" by the ex-president's popularity.
Georgia Probe 'Closing in' on Trump and His Allies: Glenn Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that Lindsey Graham and Brian Kemp will be compelled to testify in the investigation into Trump's conduct.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over a Third of Info Shared by GOP Candidates Is Misinformation: Report
Researchers found that 36 percent of news shared by Republican candidates came from unreliable sites, compared to just 2 percent for Democrats.
Fox News Contributor Says Trump May 'Talk Himself Into' Criminal Charges
Andy McCarthy theorized that the FBI and Department of Justice might be trying to avoid criminal charges against the ex-president, despite his rhetoric.
Donald Trump and Trump Jr. Mock DOJ With Fake Redacted Images
Members of the Trump family have been vocal after the redacted affidavit connected to the Mar-a-Lago raid was released.
'Morning Joe' Slams Lindsey Graham's Riot Warning: 'The Irony Is So Rich'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina talked about "riots" over the unsealed Trump affidavit, causing Joe Scarborough to call out Republicans on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boebert Says Biden Robbing Americans to Fund 'Lesbian Dance Theory' Degrees
Lauren Boebert made the statement as she slammed Biden over his recent MAGA comments.
Franklin Graham Ripped for Saying Trump Would Return Documents if Asked
In response to the evangelist, GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, "They asked for months. But you know that. 'Tribe over truth' is not in the Bible."
Blake Masters Suggests Female, Black and Gay Officials Hurting U.S. Economy
The Trump-backed Republican is in a crucial race as he tries to defeat Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this November to win Arizona's U.S. Senate seat.
Trump's Truth Social Posts Could 'Undermine' Defense Arguments: McQuade
Trump's posts could sink the argument that he wasn't involved in the handling of the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, former attorney Barbara McQuade said.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0