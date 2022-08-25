Your Rye Night Out end of summer social set for Sept. 1

RYE — The Rye Civic League is inviting Rye residents to join the Your Rye Night Out for an end of summer social at Sawyers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Weather permitting, the RCL will bring the wood and other basics for a camp fire. Residents should bring chairs, food and drink, camp lights for themselves and things to share if you so choose. Parents with children know what to bring for children and low tide will enable kickball, stick ball or volleyball games for those who bring large group beach games. Residents will be gathering at 6 p.m., and the camp fire will start when the sun sets.

Residents with beach stickers can park along the shale pile and there is additional parking at Jenness Beach and possibly behind the Dunes off Perkins Road. It will be low tide so the Jenness State Beach bath houses will be easily accessible. If you are “newish” or know anyone recently moved to Rye, the RCL 2022 Citizens Handbook will be available. Thanks to Websters at Rye and Madden Real-estate, the RCL has an ample supply.

The RCL Your Rye Night Outs have been held at rotating Rye restaurants, where the RCL completes its business meeting by 7 p.m. and then Your Rye Night Out begins. Residents are meeting new people, asking questions and learning more about what is going on in Rye. The monthly location is sent to RCL members and is posted on the RCL website at www.ryecivicleague.org. If you are not receiving the free monthly RCL Civic Newsletter there is a sign-up page on the website.