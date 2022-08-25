ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NH

Your Rye Night Out end of summer social set for Sept. 1

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKWSf_0hVNUn9P00

RYE — The Rye Civic League is inviting Rye residents to join the Your Rye Night Out for an end of summer social at Sawyers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Weather permitting, the RCL will bring the wood and other basics for a camp fire. Residents should bring chairs, food and drink, camp lights for themselves and things to share if you so choose. Parents with children know what to bring for children and low tide will enable kickball, stick ball or volleyball games for those who bring large group beach games. Residents will be gathering at 6 p.m., and the camp fire will start when the sun sets.

Residents with beach stickers can park along the shale pile and there is additional parking at Jenness Beach and possibly behind the Dunes off Perkins Road. It will be low tide so the Jenness State Beach bath houses will be easily accessible. If you are “newish” or know anyone recently moved to Rye, the RCL 2022 Citizens Handbook will be available. Thanks to Websters at Rye and Madden Real-estate, the RCL has an ample supply.

The RCL Your Rye Night Outs have been held at rotating Rye restaurants, where the RCL completes its business meeting by 7 p.m. and then Your Rye Night Out begins. Residents are meeting new people, asking questions and learning more about what is going on in Rye. The monthly location is sent to RCL members and is posted on the RCL website at www.ryecivicleague.org. If you are not receiving the free monthly RCL Civic Newsletter there is a sign-up page on the website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NH
Government
City
Rye, NH
Rye, NH
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of Summer#Beach Games#Food And Drink#The Rye Civic League#Websters#Www Ryecivicleague Org#Rcl Civic Newsletter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy