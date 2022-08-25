BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this month a local World War II veteran took a trip to New Orleans to visit the National World War II Museum. Brazos County resident Joe Ferreri is a 102-year-old World War II Navy veteran. During the war, he was stationed in San Diego where he worked on the motors of battleships. He was one of 18 World War II veterans who went on the trip organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Every veteran was required to have a sponsor accompany them on the trip for Ferreri it was his daughter Susan.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO