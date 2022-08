Bernalillo County, NM – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Whitener Law Firm, Cumulus Media, and Sandoval County announce details for a safe ride option for Labor Day celebrations. The “Take a Ride on Us” program provides the community the ability to take advantage of a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence during the weekend celebrations in which alcohol consumption is common.

BERNALILLO, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO