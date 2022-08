This week, a deep dive into Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon , and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Now TV , Netflix , Amazon Video, and more.

Will the prequel to George R. R. Martin’s epic fantasy live up to the hype?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.