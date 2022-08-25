Touch-A-Truck event is returning to SeaTac on Saturday, Sept. 10

The City of SeaTac will be bringing back its popular, free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 to the Valley Ridge parking lot.

This is a long-standing traditional event the city hosts, but when the pandemic hit, many of SeaTac’s events were cancelled for two years.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. There will be a quiet hour from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for those with sensory limitations.

At this free event there will be emergency vehicles and other vehicles that provide services to the community, all available for kids of all ages to explore.

“Stop by and explore – this is a free family event.”

This event is free and includes face painting, bouncy houses and a train ride.

Join the Tyee Student Snack Drive

The “Friends of Tyee High School” have organized a snack drive to benefit students attending Tyee. They will be collecting snacks from 10 a.m. until Noon in the nearby Tyee High School parking lot.

Any groups interested in sharing unique vehicles with the public for our Touch-A-Truck event can email [email protected] or call 206-973-4680 to sign up.

More info available here.

Valley Ridge Community Center & Ball Fields is located at 4644 S. 188th Street: