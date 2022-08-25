ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Touch-A-Truck event is returning to SeaTac on Saturday, Sept. 10

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FYjV_0hVNUKkS00

The City of SeaTac will be bringing back its popular, free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 to the Valley Ridge parking lot.

This is a long-standing traditional event the city hosts, but when the pandemic hit, many of SeaTac’s events were cancelled for two years.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. There will be a quiet hour from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for those with sensory limitations.

At this free event there will be emergency vehicles and other vehicles that provide services to the community, all available for kids of all ages to explore.

“Stop by and explore – this is a free family event.”

This event is free and includes face painting, bouncy houses and a train ride.

Join the Tyee Student Snack Drive

The “Friends of Tyee High School” have organized a snack drive to benefit students attending Tyee. They will be collecting snacks from 10 a.m. until Noon in the nearby Tyee High School parking lot.

Any groups interested in sharing unique vehicles with the public for our Touch-A-Truck event can email [email protected] or call 206-973-4680 to sign up.

More info available here.

Valley Ridge Community Center & Ball Fields is located at 4644 S. 188th Street:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland

Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
PARKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Government
Seatac, WA
Government
Local
Washington Cars
q13fox.com

Students form long lines for 'Back2School Bash' backpack giveaway

SEATTLE - The Rainier Beach Back2School Bash drew more than 1,000 people to the local community center Saturday, with volunteers providing free music, food, games and school supplies for those in attendance. Hundreds of backpacks were given away at the event, which falls during a time when families are struggling...
SEATTLE, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Work completed on State Ave. bridge

Roadwork is now complete on the State Avenue bridge that goes over Quilceda Creek after months of construction work. The area between 100th Street and 104th Street has now been widened to five lanes with the project almost done. “Most of the work is complete now,” said Max Phan, assistant...
MARYSVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tyee High School
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured by Vehicle in SeaTac

SeaTac, WA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Monday night, Aug. 29, in the 18600 block of International Boulevard in the city of SeaTac. Calls to 911 were received at approximately 11:00 p.m. regarding a vehicle vs pedestrian incident. Puget Sound firefighters, SeaTac and Burien Police officers, along with the sheriff’s department arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian in serious condition. The unidentified pedestrian was then transported by Medic One to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATAC, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Department getting ready to release new local police app

A new police app is currently in the works at the Lynnwood Police Department and should be released sometime in the near future, said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson. While an exact release date has not yet been decided, Nelson said the department has been working on the app for over the past year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and short staffing, the app creation has been “put on the back burner,” Nelson said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

244
Followers
836
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy