CBDC Weekly: FIS Announces CBDC Virtual Lab; Nigeria Seeks eNaira Rollout Acceleration
Financial services technology provider FIS recently announced the launch of a CBDC Virtual Lab that will give central banks, commercial banks and other financial participants the ability “to experiment with — and pilot — core concepts of issuance, transfer, redemption, offline payments, programmable payments, retail, wholesale and cross-border payments.”
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Indian Consumers Seek Relief From Cross-Border Education, Travel Payments Friction
The great reopening is upon us: Travel is surging, airports are crowded and railways are congested. Cross-border travel is seeing a snapback. Students are going back to school in person, shaking off the confines of virtual classrooms, and international students are finding their way into dorms and bursars’ offices.
EMEA Daily: BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition; Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company that operates Poland’s BLIK mobile payment solution is set to acquire the Slovakian FinTech VIAMO. Meanwhile, Zuora is expanding its subscription solutions with the purchase of U.K.-based Zephr. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, European retailers have...
Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base
Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership
Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
A Lot More Required for CBDC Adoption to Take Off In Emerging Markets
It’s been over a year since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and processing payments for crypto exchanges, lest they risk “severe regulatory sanctions.”. In a statement, the bank said the directive, which saw Binance...
Nigerian FinTech Grey Nets $2M for Cross-Border Payments
Nigeria-based FinTech Grey has raised $2 million in seed funding, toward its goal of simplifying the sending and receiving of foreign payments for Africans, a press release said. The company’s services allow for the free creation of a bank account, to send money to the U.K. and Europe an receive...
Notting Hill Carnival Returns to London Amid High Consumer Costs, Record Inflation
This week and for the first time since 2019, Londoners gathered for the annual Notting Hill carnival, a street festival and celebration of the city’s Caribbean cultures that typically draws over a million people and contributes upwards of $100 million to the U.K. economy. Behind all the floats, costumes,...
Singapore Moves to Protect Retail Crypto Traders From Themselves
Pointing to retail cryptocurrency investors as being “irrationally oblivious” about the risks, the head of Singapore’s central bank is weighing new measures to restrict and discourage speculation in trading crypto. “Many consumers are still enticed by the prospect of sharp price increases in cryptocurrencies. They seem to...
Irish Startup FixxFi Launches Credit Solution for Home, Auto Repairs
Irish FinTech company FixxFi has launched an embedded finance solution for the auto and home repair industries, the company announced in a news release Monday (Aug. 29). The firm stated that “current financial products are lacking and burdened with outdated, inflexible options. As a result, repair businesses are often forced to take up the slack with discounts or sub-par fixes.”
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK
Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Today in B2B Payments: Fashion, Beer, Raw Materials Markets Embrace Digital Marketplaces
Today in B2B payments, the fashion, beer and raw materials markets each have digital platforms that are expanding to meet the needs of buyers and sellers. Plus, other digital solutions aim to solve challenges around healthcare payments and accounts receivable management (ARM). After going through an overnight transition of needing...
Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth
At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
Local Payments, Platforms Key to Keeping Asian Consumers Spending on Luxury Brands
The rise of eCommerce — and specifically, preferred payment methods — is a lifeline for luxury brands, for the marquee names that, in large part, depend on cross-border spending to keep top lines robust. That’s especially true for those companies seeking to maintain the loyalties (and wallet share!)...
BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition
Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
Local Payments Boost D2C Beauty Brand Oriflame’s Global Social Seller Success
The pursuit of beauty could be called universal, but how people want to pay for it varies locally. To bridge legions of buyers and sellers scattered across the globe, fully-loaded payments platforms are getting this done for global brands operating in far-flung geographies. Discussing the finer points of selling globally...
Amazon, Flipkart Lobby Against India’s Digital Lending Rules
Companies have begun to lobby against India’s new digital lending rules after the regulations interrupted card services and put Amazon loan offerings in peril. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a rule that said borrowers must deal directly with banks, bad news for prepaid card loan providers, and other services that serve as loan intermediaries, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
