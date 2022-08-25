ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?

Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Ftft#Britain#Money Laundering#Open Banking#Uk#Emea Daily#Ewallet#Chinese#Ftft Uk Limited#Fintech#Future Fintech Group#Orbit#Wechat Pay
pymnts

Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base

Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
MARKETS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
pymnts

Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership

Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
pymnts

A Lot More Required for CBDC Adoption to Take Off In Emerging Markets

It’s been over a year since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and processing payments for crypto exchanges, lest they risk “severe regulatory sanctions.”. In a statement, the bank said the directive, which saw Binance...
MARKETS
pymnts

Nigerian FinTech Grey Nets $2M for Cross-Border Payments

Nigeria-based FinTech Grey has raised $2 million in seed funding, toward its goal of simplifying the sending and receiving of foreign payments for Africans, a press release said. The company’s services allow for the free creation of a bank account, to send money to the U.K. and Europe an receive...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Singapore Moves to Protect Retail Crypto Traders From Themselves

Pointing to retail cryptocurrency investors as being “irrationally oblivious” about the risks, the head of Singapore’s central bank is weighing new measures to restrict and discourage speculation in trading crypto. “Many consumers are still enticed by the prospect of sharp price increases in cryptocurrencies. They seem to...
RETAIL
pymnts

Irish Startup FixxFi Launches Credit Solution for Home, Auto Repairs

Irish FinTech company FixxFi has launched an embedded finance solution for the auto and home repair industries, the company announced in a news release Monday (Aug. 29). The firm stated that “current financial products are lacking and burdened with outdated, inflexible options. As a result, repair businesses are often forced to take up the slack with discounts or sub-par fixes.”
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK

Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
DRINKS
pymnts

Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth

At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
MARKETS
pymnts

BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition

Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Amazon, Flipkart Lobby Against India’s Digital Lending Rules

Companies have begun to lobby against India’s new digital lending rules after the regulations interrupted card services and put Amazon loan offerings in peril. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a rule that said borrowers must deal directly with banks, bad news for prepaid card loan providers, and other services that serve as loan intermediaries, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy