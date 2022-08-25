AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No threats were reported during an investigation into a gun on campus at Amherst Education Center Monday. Staff at Amherst County Public Schools received a report that a student had a weapon at the center. An investigation by Amherst County Public Schools and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office led to the finding of a student with a BB-Pistol made to look like a handgun, according to the school district, which says no threats were made to any students or staff.

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO