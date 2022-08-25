Read full article on original website
Tradesman Trucking to bring 30 jobs to Gretna Industrial Park
Gretna, Va. (WDBJ) - A trucking company is relocating its headquarters to Gretna’s Industrial Park. Tradesman Trucking is investing a truckload of money into the construction of its headquarters in Gretna. The soon-to-be-22,500-square-foot, $4.5 million facility officially broke ground Saturday morning. This will be the first company in the...
Safety risks come to light during joint meeting in Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board held a joint meeting Monday night. A facility report from the school board dominated the first half of the meeting. “As far as I’m concerned, you put every child and staff member and every parent...
Gas prices in Roanoke down 41 cents in a month, up 56.6 cents in a year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Danville apartment heavily damaged in fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville apartment sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday night, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews say they responded just before midnight to the 300 block of Seminole Trail. Crews found a 12-unit, two-story apartment building with the apartment in the center on fire...
Big Island power to be down Tuesday morning due to lightning strike repairs
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Island Elementary School, Big Island Library and Big Island proper will all be without power Tuesday morning after the main transmission line was struck by lightning. The line will be de-energized at 8:00 a.m. and brought back to service between noon and 1...
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
Virginia Western Community College enrollment increases after years of decline
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of enrollment numbers going down, community colleges are finally starting to see an uptick in the number of full-time students. Virginia Western Community College is predicting a nearly 6% increase in full time student enrollments. The increase comes at the same time of President...
BB pistol made to look like handgun found at Amherst County school
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No threats were reported during an investigation into a gun on campus at Amherst Education Center Monday. Staff at Amherst County Public Schools received a report that a student had a weapon at the center. An investigation by Amherst County Public Schools and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office led to the finding of a student with a BB-Pistol made to look like a handgun, according to the school district, which says no threats were made to any students or staff.
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign. The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.
68 dogs rescued in Pittsylvania County hoarding case adopted into homes
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 68 dogs seized as part of a hoarding case in Pittsylvania County have been adopted into homes. The Pittsylvania Pet Center said the dogs “were in horrible condition, some having never interacted with a person or seen daylight. The situation was nothing like nothing the staff of the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the County’s Animal Control Officers had ever seen.”
Roanoke man lends a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky
NEON, Ky. (WDBJ) - If you’ve visited a haunted house in the Roanoke valley, chances are you’ve encountered Billy Glen Nauert. He’s ‘Beetlejuice’ to many of his friends here in western Virginia, and now to some new friends in eastern Kentucky. After flooding hit eastern...
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is open in downtown Roanoke with a different spin on how much you pay for your meal. It’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a bowl of soup, some popcorn or a sweet treat, all things even a dinosaur may enjoy. “Ursula is...
One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police have confirmed one person is dead. Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW. Police also confirmed one person is in custody.,...
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
Vinton holds Dog Days of Summer event
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Lancerlot Sports Complex hosted “The Town of Vinton Dog Days of Summer” Saturday. It was a fun-filled event for dogs to cool off from the hot weather. The free event had an ice rink, a dog park, and an outdoor swimming pool for the four-legged friends.
Former E.C. Glass student arrested for trespassing after walking grounds, claiming to have gun
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School was placed under lockdown Monday after a former student was seen walking around the faculty parking lot, allegedly shouting he had a gun. According to Lynchburg Police, the teen boy was reported by an employee of the school around 11:37 a.m., leading...
Liberty football prepares for season kickoff at Southern Miss
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Excitement is in the air at Liberty University, where for the first time in a long time, it’s finally game week. Head Coach Hugh Freeze says you can never really know if you’re ready for a matchup like they have coming up this Saturday against Southern Miss, but it will truly be a test.
