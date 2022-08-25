Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLUC
18th annual Blues Festival returning to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Blues Festival is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday and the ticketed shows on Saturday and Sunday. Preparations for the festival are underway this week, including a free show from the Flat...
WLUC
Peter White Public Library offers youth programs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New programs are coming to the Peter White Public Library. The programs range from story-time to LEGO club to Teen D&D. Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says the programs are tailored to what students like. You can contact Sarah Rehborg at srehborg@pwpl.info or click here for...
WLUC
Hundreds of NMU students attend annual Fall Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of classes at NMU kicked off with the university’s annual Fall Fest Monday. The event provides students with information on how they can get involved on campus and in the community. It included dozens of student organizations, volunteer agencies and local businesses.
WLUC
Joe Pera Talks with You at Kaufman Auditorium
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Born in Buffalo, New York, standup comedian Joe Pera has found a second home of sorts in Marquette. When looking to make his television series, Pera found inspiration in Upper Michigan and became immersed in the history of the area. “We were looking to shoot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor. Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.
WLUC
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
WLUC
First day of classes at Northern Michigan University
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students headed back to school Monday. Derek Hall, NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer, is excited to have students back on campus. Senior Jessica-Ann Woodard is excited for her last first day and tells new students to take advantage of opportunities given to them.
WLUC
Gwinn, Ishpeming public schools resume classes
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn and Ishpeming public schools were two of the U.P. school districts starting a new year today. Gwinn High School senior Lena Pleaugh said she was excited to see her friends. “It feels really good, I’m glad to be back here,” Pleaugh said. “I have...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLUC
Focus on Mental Health: An interview with providers, Part 1
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week your TV6 Morning News Team is diving into mental health topics as school resumes across Upper Michigan. We’ve been asked by our viewers: “Who are the providers and what are health systems doing to address what’s happening in our schools, families and communities?”
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.
WLUC
8-26-22: Friday Night Fever Extra
Ontonagon Quarterback Austin Gordon scores against Gogebic. The Mountaineers visit Negaunee to start the high school football regular season. Negaunee's Eliana Juchemich registeres a kill in the first set at home against Westwood.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. EDT:. Dennis James Kivioja, 56, who was reported missing, was located Monday morning and has been put in touch with his family. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who called the tip line with information. No further information...
Comments / 0