cbs17
UNC students and Orange County deputies prepare Ramses for kickoff game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game. On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Ramses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot. After finding out that...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Back to School, Chapel Hill Murder, UNC Football
In today’s news: CHCCS and OCS students head back to school, Chapel Hill Police make an arrest in a murder case, and UNC football wins.
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
Wakefield High goes into Code Red Lockdown after nearby shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — This afternoon, hundreds of Wake County Students ended their first day of class with alarm bells instead of school bells. A Code Red Lockdown was issued after a shooting just blocks from Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High schools. Raleigh police said the school was never the...
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
'These are our fellow students': Concerns raised about ALE's use of force in UNC student's arrest
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students are raising concerns about an arrest last week on Franklin Street. North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted a statewide operation on Aug. 25, when they arrested and charged Alexander Sumner. Sumner, 20, is charged with resisting,...
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course
The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
cbs17
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
ACC Panic Room: Maye's debut great start for UNC before tricky trip to App State
Candace Cooper and Joe Ovies discuss North Carolina's win over Florida A&M, where Drake Maye debuted as the Tar Heels QB. While the offense looks like it has some playmakers, the defense still might be a work in progress.
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
wunc.org
PHOTOS: FAMU brings tradition, band to football clash in Chapel Hill
Just a smattering of college football games were played this past weekend in what has become known as "Week Zero" of the sport. One of them was in Chapel Hill, as the UNC Tar Heels hosted the Florida A&M Rattlers in a Saturday night clash televised by the ACC Network.
cbs17
Carjacking and stabbing reported in broad-daylight near NC Central in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
