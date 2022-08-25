Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO