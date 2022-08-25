ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

cbs17

UNC students and Orange County deputies prepare Ramses for kickoff game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game. On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Ramses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot. After finding out that...
WRAL News

First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
WRAL News

NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios

Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course

The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

